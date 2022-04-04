Wisconsin football recruiting: new offer goes out to 2024 tight end Grant Stec

Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers are in the middle of a busy portion of their calendar.

Not only is the team nearing the halfway point of spring practices, but recruiting is just heating up with prospects able to take unofficial visits to programs around the country.

As a result of the recruiting window being open for visits and communication, the Badgers have been actively extending new offers for the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes under the leadership of new recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner.

Tight ends coach Chris Haering extended the most recent offer in the 2024 class to Grant Stec of Algonquin, Illinois.

Rated as a three-star tight end according to Rivals, Stec has the size (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) and athleticism based on his basketball background to be a tremendous tight end at the next level.

In his sophomore highlights, Stec plays both inline like a tight end and also splits out at wide receiver for his high school team. What immediately stands out from his film is his ability to create separation and haul in contested passes as a receiving target. Stec appears to have great hands, and he uses his wingspan well to catch the ball away from his body.

While his recruitment has a long way to go, Stec already has offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, and Tennessee.

The Badgers are the most recent school to add to his growing offer list, so it will be interesting to see how quickly Wisconsin can work to get Stec on campus for an unofficial visit. On paper, he seems to be a very good fit for how the Badgers use their tight end position.

