Badgers aggressively pursing 2026 four-star California linebacker
The Badgers football program got in early on 2026 four-star California linebacker Tristan Phillips, and they’ve made it clear receiving his commitment is among the team’s top recruiting priorities.
Phillips, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker who attends Ventura High School in Ventura, Calif., is the No. 25-ranked prospect in California’s 2026 class, the No. 13-ranked linebacker nationally and the No. 203 prospect overall in the country, and he has garnered plenty of attention from programs throughout the country. Wisconsin projects Phillips as an outside linebacker.
In addition to the offer from the Badgers, Phillips has also received offers from Utah, UCLA, Minnesota, California, Kansas, Auburn, Oregon State, Washington, Notre Dame, San Jose, San Diego, Arizona State, Arizona and Cal Poly, according to the recruiting service 247Sports.
The Badgers haven’t typically been very aggressive in California, receiving just one commitment from the state since 2020. They’ve clearly changed course in pursuit of Phillips. Assistant coach Matt Mitchell and general manager Max Steinecker have been in frequent contact with Phillips since the program offered him in May, according to 247Sports, which recently spoke with Phillips.
“I would say out of the offers that I have, Washington, Wisconsin, Utah, UCLA, Kansas, Arizona State and Cal have been on me the hardest,” Phillips told 247Sports. “They’ve really been pushing for me, keeping in contact and building a relationship as much as they can.”
While the Badgers have been among the most aggressive, they're not currently the favorites to land the California standout. The recruiting service On3 gives UCLA the best chance to land the four-star linebacker at 22.5%. Wisconsin currently has just a 1.3% chance from On3 to receive a commitment.
However, Phillips said he’s excited to keep building relationships within the Wisconsin football program. He sees the program as one that can develop players to reach the NFL level, and while he plans to take official visits before committing to a program — he has none currently planned for 2024 — he likes the idea of playing at Camp Randall Stadium and studying in Madison, Wis.
“I’m very interested in playing at Wisconsin and attending the university. What stands out to me the most is the success they’ve had for years and years, the linebackers they’ve put in the NFL,” he told 247Sports. “That’s what they’re known for. I believe they’re the LB-U of college football. I think they’re definitely gonna be one of my top schools when it comes to decision time.”