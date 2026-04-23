3 Wisconsin Badgers Appear in Final 7-Round Mock Drafts
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It looks to be another year where we won't be hearing a Wisconsin Badgers' name called early or often.
The Wisconsin football program would churn out NFL prospects every year. That doesn't mean there was a first round pick every draft, but there would surely be a name or two announced by day 2. Since the 2000 NFL Draft, there have been 100 Badgers drafted into the NFL, tied with Tennessee for the 15th-most of any program.
In the past two drafts, however, there have been only four Wisconsin football players taken in each draft. Tonor Bortolini (round 4, pick 117) and Braelon Allen (round 4, pick 134) in 2024, and Jack Nelson (round 7, pick 218) and Hunter Wohler (round 7, pick 232) in 2025.
This year it looks to be more of the same, or even worse. There are a handful of Wisconsin football prospects in the draft, but right now, there is only one player who seems to be a certain draft pick: Mason Reiger.
The Three Who Are "In" Mock Projections
Based on the final 7-round mocks from Chad Reuter (NFL.com) and Jordan Reid (ESPN), these are the three names most likely to hear their phone ring this weekend.
1. Mason Reiger (EDGE/OLB)
Projection: Late Day 2 - Day 3
The Scouting Report:
Reiger is a tall, linear edge rusher with a slender frame. He doesn’t look like a pro pre-snap, but he certainly plays like one after the snap. He lacks the size/anchor to consistently set the edge and can be controlled when tackles latch on, but he’s unusually talented to work off contact for quick wins at the point of attack. He’s a short-striding rusher who takes similar tracks at similar speeds and is more pressure-creator than sack-finisher at this time. However, altering his approach (tempo and angles) and adding a better inside counter could create a bump in his sack production. Reiger needs more mass and refinement, but could become a good rotational odd-front edge in time.Lance Zierlein - NFL.com
2. Vinny Anthony II (WR/Special Teams)
Projection: Late Day 3–UDFA
The Scouting Report:
Anthony is a field-stretching “Z” receiver with below-average production but speed to intrigue. There are a lot of inconsistencies on tape. His route-running will need significant work if he’s going to uncover against NFL cornerbacks on anything other than deep routes. Anthony is below average as a ball-tracker and jump-ball artist but displays good toughness when contested. He operates with NFL-caliber foot drops near the sideline. The route tree will be limited but his potential as a kick returner could buy him some time on a practice squad.Lance Zierlein - NFL.com
3. Lance Mason (TE)
Projection: Round 7-UDFA
The Scouting Report:
Mason transferred from Missouri State to Wisconsin for his final college season and put together a solid showing with the Badgers. He lacks desired size and strength to play in-line and could be under consideration for H-back duties. He will need to improve his route-running and contested-catch consistency on the next level. Mason is not where he needs to be as a blocker, but he does have some decent reps to hang his hat on. He should get an opportunity in an NFL camp.Lance Zierlein - NFL.com
The "Hidden Gems": Priority UDFA Watch
While the mocks only have three Badgers being drafted, the undrafted free-agent (UDFA) market will be a frenzy for these three names. In many ways, these players might end up in better situations by getting to choose their landing spot.
Ricardo Hallman (CB): Despite 10 career interceptions, his 5'9" frame has kept him out of the experts' mocks. However, expect zone-heavy teams to have him near the top of their post-draft call list.
Riley Mahlman (OT): A massive 6'8" tackle with elite pass-blocking efficiency. He is the ultimate "swing tackle" prospect. If he clears the 7th round, I don't think Mahlman will have to wait long to find a home in the UDFA market.
Austin Brown (Safety): You simply cannot coach a 43-inch vertical. Brown is an athletic "freak" whose testing numbers outshine his college tape. He is a prime candidate for a team that gambles on raw athletic traits.
The Bottom Line
The days of seeing three Badgers go in the first two rounds feel like a distant memory right now, but the "Wisconsin Brand" remains resilient. Whether it’s Reiger in the 5th or Hallman as a UDFA, the 2026 class is proof that Madison still produces the kind of "lunchpail" players that NFL coaches rely on to fill out a 53-man roster.
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Christian Borman is Wisconsin native that has been covering Wisconsin Athletics since 2018, focused on Badger football, basketball, and recruiting. In the past, he has written for Badger of Honor, and BadgerNotes, among others.Follow christianborman