3 Wisconsin Badgers Appear in Final 7-Round Mock Drafts

It looks to be another year where we won't be hearing a Wisconsin Badgers' name called early or often.

The Wisconsin football program would churn out NFL prospects every year. That doesn't mean there was a first round pick every draft, but there would surely be a name or two announced by day 2. Since the 2000 NFL Draft, there have been 100 Badgers drafted into the NFL, tied with Tennessee for the 15th-most of any program.

In the past two drafts, however, there have been only four Wisconsin football players taken in each draft. Tonor Bortolini (round 4, pick 117) and Braelon Allen (round 4, pick 134) in 2024, and Jack Nelson (round 7, pick 218) and Hunter Wohler (round 7, pick 232) in 2025.

Most Draft Picks since 2000:



181 - Ohio State

171 - Alabama

170 - Georgia

161 - LSU

142 - Florida

139 - Miami

135 - Michigan

134 - USC

127 - Florida State

122 - Oklahoma

118 - Notre Dame

115 - Penn State

106 - Clemson

104 - Texas

100 - Tennessee, Wisconsin — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 22, 2026

This year it looks to be more of the same, or even worse. There are a handful of Wisconsin football prospects in the draft, but right now, there is only one player who seems to be a certain draft pick: Mason Reiger.

The Three Who Are "In" Mock Projections

Based on the final 7-round mocks from Chad Reuter (NFL.com) and Jordan Reid (ESPN), these are the three names most likely to hear their phone ring this weekend.

1. Mason Reiger (EDGE/OLB)

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) reacts with teammate Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) to sacking Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Projection: Late Day 2 - Day 3



The Scouting Report:

Reiger is a tall, linear edge rusher with a slender frame. He doesn’t look like a pro pre-snap, but he certainly plays like one after the snap. He lacks the size/anchor to consistently set the edge and can be controlled when tackles latch on, but he’s unusually talented to work off contact for quick wins at the point of attack. He’s a short-striding rusher who takes similar tracks at similar speeds and is more pressure-creator than sack-finisher at this time. However, altering his approach (tempo and angles) and adding a better inside counter could create a bump in his sack production. Reiger needs more mass and refinement, but could become a good rotational odd-front edge in time. Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

2. Vinny Anthony II (WR/Special Teams)

Nov 15, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Projection: Late Day 3–UDFA

The Scouting Report:

Anthony is a field-stretching “Z” receiver with below-average production but speed to intrigue. There are a lot of inconsistencies on tape. His route-running will need significant work if he’s going to uncover against NFL cornerbacks on anything other than deep routes. Anthony is below average as a ball-tracker and jump-ball artist but displays good toughness when contested. He operates with NFL-caliber foot drops near the sideline. The route tree will be limited but his potential as a kick returner could buy him some time on a practice squad. Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

3. Lance Mason (TE)

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Lance Mason (86) runs the ball against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Projection: Round 7-UDFA

The Scouting Report:

Mason transferred from Missouri State to Wisconsin for his final college season and put together a solid showing with the Badgers. He lacks desired size and strength to play in-line and could be under consideration for H-back duties. He will need to improve his route-running and contested-catch consistency on the next level. Mason is not where he needs to be as a blocker, but he does have some decent reps to hang his hat on. He should get an opportunity in an NFL camp. Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

The "Hidden Gems": Priority UDFA Watch

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) misses a pass in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

While the mocks only have three Badgers being drafted, the undrafted free-agent (UDFA) market will be a frenzy for these three names. In many ways, these players might end up in better situations by getting to choose their landing spot.

Ricardo Hallman (CB): Despite 10 career interceptions, his 5'9" frame has kept him out of the experts' mocks. However, expect zone-heavy teams to have him near the top of their post-draft call list.

Riley Mahlman (OT): A massive 6'8" tackle with elite pass-blocking efficiency. He is the ultimate "swing tackle" prospect. If he clears the 7th round, I don't think Mahlman will have to wait long to find a home in the UDFA market.

Austin Brown (Safety): You simply cannot coach a 43-inch vertical. Brown is an athletic "freak" whose testing numbers outshine his college tape. He is a prime candidate for a team that gambles on raw athletic traits.

The Bottom Line

The days of seeing three Badgers go in the first two rounds feel like a distant memory right now, but the "Wisconsin Brand" remains resilient. Whether it’s Reiger in the 5th or Hallman as a UDFA, the 2026 class is proof that Madison still produces the kind of "lunchpail" players that NFL coaches rely on to fill out a 53-man roster.