Wisconsin Badgers fans are lusting over the wrong quarterback in the transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers fans have identified Old Dominion's Colton Joseph as their favorite quarterback in the transfer portal, but a better option became available on Monday that Luke Fickell's staff should focus on instead.

It makes sense why Joseph is a popular name. He led the Monarch's to a 9-3 record this season with an impressive, dual-threat skillset. He has 20 starts under his belt and two more years of eligibility in front of him.

If Wisconsin landed him, he would be a significant upgrade over what the Badgers have fielded under center in recent seasons, largely due to injuries.

But an even better passer declared his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday, and he should be the preferred choice for UW this winter.

Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He’s Harvard’s all-time leader in passing yards (6,074) and touchdown passes (52). He’ll have one year remaining and will enroll at new school in January. pic.twitter.com/QDGZ4Pbn0U — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2025

Jaden Craig from Harvard is looking to make the jump to the FBS level, and he's shown plenty of reasons to believe he can take the next step in a bigger conference.

He has been a high-level starter for the Crimson the past two seasons, setting school records for career passing yards and touchdowns while drawing comparisons to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Craig was already viewed as an NFL Draft pick coming out of Harvard, and a big final season at a larger school could really skyrocket his career.

Some background/insight on new transfer portal QB entry Jaden Craig from this notebook from the summer, including this from Harvard head coach Andrew Aurich ⬇️https://t.co/JrEyT28z3i https://t.co/GpIIN4Ffrq pic.twitter.com/txVY0XokFG — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 8, 2025

He finished this season as a Top 10 highest-graded quarterback in the country by PFF, throwing 25 touchdowns to just seven interceptions during a 9-2 season that ended with a first-round playoff exit.

He has the talent, the experience and the smarts to be a gem for his new team in the transfer portal.

He might have quite the same mobility that Joseph offers, but Craig has been the more consistent passer with more experience under his belt, and he might not even cost as much in the portal, leaving more money for Wisconsin to bring in more talented players.

