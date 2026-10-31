Badgers Flip Blue-Chip WR From Big Ten Rival Immediately After Abysmal Performance at Iowa

Wisconsin football desperately needed some good news after its streak of stunning incompetence against Iowa continued Saturday in Iowa City.

It got just that in the form of a commitment from 2027 wideout Dontay Tyson, who flipped to Wisconsin from Washington.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Dontay Tyson has Flipped his Commitment from Washington to Wisconsin, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 200 WR had been Committed to the Huskies since June



“Let’s do it Badgers”https://t.co/x5r1SDiyEQ pic.twitter.com/3pBd4bwWm1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 31, 2026

The wideout, who's listed at 6-2, 175 pounds on Rivals and 6-1, 190 pounds on 247Sports, had been committed to Washington since June 5. He's the 24th total commit for the Badgers in the class of 2027.

Tyson is a 247Sports Composite four-star, and a four-star on ESPN as well. He's a high three-star on On3/Rivals. He marks the seventh blue-chip commit in the cycle for the Badgers on 247Sports, and the sixth on On3/Rivals.

The receiver lists 21 offers, many of which are from blue blood programs. He's earned scholarships from Texas, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma and Michigan, among many others.

Tyson is Wisconsin's third wide receiver commit in the class alongside four-star Jai Jones from Arizona and three-star Steele Harris from Montana.

Quick Scouting Report

On tape, Tyson has a really nicely well-rounded skillset. The wideout has a good frame, standing at over six feet tall, and he use that to his advantage to high-point passes. He couples that with good route-running and short-area quickness, as well as solid speed to take the top off defenses vertically.

Tyson also showed an ability to make defenders miss in space after the catch, a skillset Wisconsin's receivers currently lack. It'll be interesting to see how quickly these playmakers in the class of 2027 can contribute to the Badgers' offense, especially at wide receiver. Wisconsin has three true freshman wideout on its roster at the moment — Kash Brock, Zion Legree and Keeyshawn Tabuteau. However, none are as highly-touted as Jones and now Tyson.

Are the Badgers done in 2027?

With Tyson's commitment, the Badgers look to be in very good shape in their 2027 recruiting class. They still have room for a couple more signees if the right player emerges as a realistic target, but much of their work appears to be done.

With 24 players currently pledged to Wisconsin, nine more than the 15 it signed in the previous recruiting cycle, the Badgers shouldn't have to rely on the transfer portal quite as much to populate its roster this offseason.

Wisconsin's 2027 recruiting haul now sits at No. 24 in the country on 247Sports and No. 25 in the nation on On3/Rivals.