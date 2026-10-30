Ohio State vs. USC Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 9

The Ohio State Buckeyes have an uphill battle to climb after losing their starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, for the remainder of the season. They'll now have to lean on freshman quarterback Luke Fahey to lead their offense moving forward.

Despite that, Ohio State is a significant road favorite against USC in Week 9 action. If you're looking for a few bets on this game, you're in the right place. Let's look at a few of my favorites.

Ohio State vs. USC Best Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

UNDER 51.5 (-108)

Bo Jackson 22+ Rush Attempts (+108)

King Miller 60+ Rush Yards (-108)

UNDER 51.5 (-108)

With the unknown variable at quarterback for Ohio State, I'm going to bet on the total in this game and take the UNDER. Ohio State's offense wasn't perfect even with a healthy Julian Sayin, ranking outside the top 50 in rushing metrics. They don't have a strong running game to lean on to help ease Fahey into the starting role.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense remains elite, ranking fifth in the country in both opponent-adjusted EPA per play and opponent success rate. The USC offense has a similar problem to Ohio State's, struggling to run the ball at an effective level.

With the total in the 50s, I'll bet the UNDER.

Bo Jackson 22+ Rush Attempts (+108)

One of the best ways to ease Fahey into game action is going to be for Ohio State to lean on its run game. Bo Jackson has only had 22+ carries once this season, but this isn't a normal situation for the Buckeyes. Not only is leaning on its run game going to be a smart strategy, but they should be able to find some success in doing so. USC's defense ranks 111th in opponent EPA per rush and 101st in opponent defensive success rate.

King Miller 60+ Rush Yards (-108)

There are some signs pointing to Ohio State being weak when it comes to stopping the run. The Buckeyes rank 34th in the country in opponent rush success rate, while ranking second in opponent pass success rate. That could mean that the best strategy for the USC offense is to hand the ball to King Miller early and often. Miller is averaging 4.8 yards per rush this season.

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