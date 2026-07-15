While the Badgers are putting the finishing touches on their top-25 2027 recruiting class, they are already working on their 2028 class, and it couldn't have gotten off to much better of a start.

2028 linebacker Cale Britt (Orlando, FL) has committed to Wisconsin, giving the Badgers their first commitment in the cycle.

The Badgers were among the first programs in on Britt, extending an offer to him in April. He camped with the Badgers in early June and performed well, earning MVP honors among the linebackers. It didn't take long after for him to decide that Madison was the place he wanted to be. He announced his commitment via social media.

Very Blessed to be in this position…. Can’t thank my family, coaches, teammates, trainers, and every school that believed in me enough…

With that being said I am committing to Wisconsin 🦡 #ONWISCONSIN 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Rzf9aWePo — Cale Britt (@Cale_britt6) July 15, 2026

It's relatively early in his recruitment, but Britt was comfortable in his decision to commit to the Badgers so early in the process.

"At the end of the day, when you know, you know. Madison felt like home. The coaches, my future teammates, made me feel like I was a part of the team when I was there. Every other school I visited, I would go there and say that's great, but it wasn't Wisconsin."

Cale Britt's Recruiting Profile

The 6-3, 207-lb linebacker is considered to be among the best in the country, and his recruiting profiles back it up.

247Sports: 3-star prospect - No. 18 LB

3-star prospect - No. 18 LB On3/Rivals: 4-star prospect - No. 21 LB - No. 267 overall player in the country

The Badgers have had a lot of success recruiting linebackers as of late. Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano are perfect examples of what the Wisconsin football team can do with some of the top linebackers in the country.

Linebackers coach Tuf Borland and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel view Britt as a player who can get on the field early.

"They said they were going to have me work with all three linebacker positions to get me on the field early."

Wisconsin beat out some of the top programs in the country for Britt's pledge. He held 35 offers, according to 247Sports. Among them are teams like Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami (FL), Florida, and many more.

The Effect on the 2028 Recruiting Class



Landing a commitment from a blue-chip prospect like Britt this early could play a huge role in building the rest of their 2028 class for the Badgers. Britt can now turn around and play the role of recruiter for the Badgers, something 4-star TE Korz Loken did for the 2027 class.

It may have taken a few years, but Fickell and his staff have seemingly gotten some things figured out in recruiting. Now they just need the positive results on the recruiting trail to translate to wins on the field.