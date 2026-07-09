Despite Abysmal Recent Seasons, Camp Randall Still Considered one of Nation's Toughest Venues

After a steady three-year decline under the direction of head coach Luke Fickell, the Wisconsin football program has lost a great deal of the national respect it once had.

But an aspect of the program that's still revered across the country? The historic Camp Randall Stadium.

Bleacher Report recently complied an article ranking the top 25 toughest places to play in college football, and sure enough, Camp Randall was featured on the list and checked in at No. 20.

Notably, that placed it higher on the list than Notre Dame Stadium and Indiana's Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, among others.

The article acknowledged Wisconsin's recent horrendous on-field product, but maintained that Camp Randall Stadium is still one of the toughest places to play.

"Yes, the current state of football at Wisconsin and Florida State are less than ideal. That's perhaps putting it mildly. Some would argue it's so bad that both should be absent from this list. While the lack of excellence surrounding both teams has certainly impacted placement, both are tremendous places to watch a football game and challenging places to win," the article read.

Empty seats dominate the student section at Camp Randall Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tremendous place to watch a football game? Check. Challenging place to win? I'm not so sure that still holds true.

Sure, Wisconsin picked up ranked upset wins over Washington and Illinois in 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium, and the home crowd certainly had something to do with that. But the most notable memory from Badgers' spectators this season was them relentlessly calling on the university to "Fire Fickell."

Camp Randall still gets loud when its buzzing, but the stadium doesn't even fill up until midway through the second quarter due to the exceedingly ridiculous way in which students are forced to enter the bleachers; single file and as slow as humanly possible.

Even past the awful student section logistics, there can be a lack of energy from the rest of the stadium at times, especially from the older season-ticket holders. The same can be said about the Kohl Center. The advent of more premium seating in the south end zone doesn't help in that regard, either.

Of course, Badger fans haven't had a whole lot to cheer about. And certainly, if Fickell can right the ship, Camp Randall Stadium should return to being one of the most feared venues in the Big Ten and in the country. But at the moment, no Power Four program is worried about overcoming the hostility and crowd noise in Madison.