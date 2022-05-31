Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Christopher Terek

A quick preview of offensive lineman Christopher Terek, who will take an official visit to Madison the weekend of June 3.

The Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects this weekend on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3. 

After profiling Joe Crocker earlier in the day, we move on to another talented offensive lineman, Christopher Terek. 

Name: Christopher Terek

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

High School: Glenbard West High School

Hometown: Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Projected Position: Offensive tackle

247 Sports Rank: three-star; No. 71 OT; No. 19 prospect in Illinois

Rivals Rank: three-star; unranked OT; Unranked in Illinois

Other scholarship offers: Air Force, Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Kent State, Miami (OH), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Terek was on campus for an unofficial visit to Madison during the spring on April 22.

Primary recruiter: Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three things to know:

  • Terek was a first-team All-State selection last season as a junior. 
  • He is scheduled to also take official visits to Michigan (June 10), Illinois (June 17), and Iowa (June 24). 
  • Terek told All Badgers last month that he hopes to make a final decision sometime this summer. 

Quote of note: "The intensity of the practice was awesome! It was super fast-paced, and the offensive line was working," Terek told All Badgers about his first visit to Wisconsin for spring practice. 

Junior Film:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek poses during a visit to Wisconsin back on April 22.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Christopher Terek

By Matt Belz2 minutes ago
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton celebrates a fumble recovery.
Football

Two Wisconsin Badgers make Mel Kiper's top-10 position rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
2023 offensive lineman Joe Crocker out of Tennessee.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Joe Crocker

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Wisconsin celebrates a touchdown by Jonathan Taylor against Western Kentucky (Credit: ADAM WESLEY / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)
Football

Wisconsin football: Season-opening night games revisited

By Matt BelzMay 30, 2022
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (May 29)

By Matt BelzMay 29, 2022
Bucky Badger waves a Wisconsin flag in pregame.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football offers New Jersey defensive back Saboor Karriem

By Matt BelzMay 28, 2022
Chucky Hepburn celebrating a three-point make against Purdue (Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Basketball

Chucky Hepburn back to '100%' after injury

By Matt BelzMay 27, 2022
An aerial shot of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin football: Kickoff times released for six games this fall

By Matt BelzMay 26, 2022