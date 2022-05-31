Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Christopher Terek

The Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects this weekend on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After profiling Joe Crocker earlier in the day, we move on to another talented offensive lineman, Christopher Terek.

Name: Christopher Terek

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

High School: Glenbard West High School

Hometown: Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Projected Position: Offensive tackle

247 Sports Rank: three-star; No. 71 OT; No. 19 prospect in Illinois

Rivals Rank: three-star; unranked OT; Unranked in Illinois

Other scholarship offers: Air Force, Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Kent State, Miami (OH), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Terek was on campus for an unofficial visit to Madison during the spring on April 22.

Primary recruiter: Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad

Three things to know:

Terek was a first-team All-State selection last season as a junior.

He is scheduled to also take official visits to Michigan (June 10), Illinois (June 17), and Iowa (June 24).

Terek told All Badgers last month that he hopes to make a final decision sometime this summer.

Quote of note: "The intensity of the practice was awesome! It was super fast-paced, and the offensive line was working," Terek told All Badgers about his first visit to Wisconsin for spring practice.

Junior Film:

