Wisconsin basketball offers '23 wing Gehrig Normand

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball coaching staff have been active the past few months tracking prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes, as well as exploring the transfer portal for immediate help in 2022.

Still looking to add a wing to the 2023 recruiting class to pair with combo-guard John Blackwell and big man Gus Yalden, the Badgers extended a new scholarship offer on Tuesday night to Gehrig Normand.

At 6-foot-5, Normand is a good athlete and can play either shooting guard or small forward, depending on the rest of the lineup. Based on his highlights, he appears to have a solid three-point stroke, and he can elevate and finish through contact near the rim. My favorite part of his game is his quickness and ability to distribute the basketball, especially with a big like Gus Yalden, another phenomenal passer, already committed in the 2023 class.

A three-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, Normand holds additional offers from Colorado State, Kansas State, Missouri, New Mexico, Oral Roberts, Rice, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Tulsa, and Xavier.

From Birdville High School in Texas, Normand averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game as a junior last year.

Normand is only the ninth player to earn an offer from the Badgers in the 2023 cycle, joining fellow wings such as Jamie Kaiser and Asa Thomas, who are also highly coveted at this time.

Kaiser remains the top remaining target after taking an official visit to Madison earlier in May, but Normand's toughness and overall game make him another intriguing option for Wisconsin in the class.

Former Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker has already begun helping the Badgers in the recruitment, Tweeting at the three-star wing "what are you waiting for" shortly after Normand announced the offer.

We will see if Dekker and the coaching staff have found the next piece in the 2023 class.

