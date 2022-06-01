Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball offers '23 wing Gehrig Normand

The Badgers are the most recent offer for Texas small forward Gehrig Normand.

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball coaching staff have been active the past few months tracking prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes, as well as exploring the transfer portal for immediate help in 2022. 

Still looking to add a wing to the 2023 recruiting class to pair with combo-guard John Blackwell and big man Gus Yalden, the Badgers extended a new scholarship offer on Tuesday night to Gehrig Normand. 

At 6-foot-5, Normand is a good athlete and can play either shooting guard or small forward, depending on the rest of the lineup. Based on his highlights, he appears to have a solid three-point stroke, and he can elevate and finish through contact near the rim. My favorite part of his game is his quickness and ability to distribute the basketball, especially with a big like Gus Yalden, another phenomenal passer, already committed in the 2023 class.

A three-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, Normand holds additional offers from Colorado State, Kansas State, Missouri, New Mexico, Oral Roberts, Rice, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Tulsa, and Xavier.

From Birdville High School in Texas, Normand averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game as a junior last year. 

Normand is only the ninth player to earn an offer from the Badgers in the 2023 cycle, joining fellow wings such as Jamie Kaiser and Asa Thomas, who are also highly coveted at this time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kaiser remains the top remaining target after taking an official visit to Madison earlier in May, but Normand's toughness and overall game make him another intriguing option for Wisconsin in the class.

Former Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker has already begun helping the Badgers in the recruitment, Tweeting at the three-star wing "what are you waiting for" shortly after Normand announced the offer. 

We will see if Dekker and the coaching staff have found the next piece in the 2023 class.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Texas wing Gehrig Normand out of Birdville, Texas. (Credit: Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball offers '23 wing Gehrig Normand

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek poses during a visit to Wisconsin back on April 22.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Christopher Terek

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton celebrates a fumble recovery.
Football

Two Wisconsin Badgers make Mel Kiper's top-10 position rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft

By Matt Belz9 hours ago
2023 offensive lineman Joe Crocker out of Tennessee.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Joe Crocker

By Matt Belz13 hours ago
Wisconsin celebrates a touchdown by Jonathan Taylor against Western Kentucky (Credit: ADAM WESLEY / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)
Football

Wisconsin football: Season-opening night games revisited

By Matt BelzMay 30, 2022
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (May 29)

By Matt BelzMay 29, 2022
Bucky Badger waves a Wisconsin flag in pregame.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football offers New Jersey defensive back Saboor Karriem

By Matt BelzMay 28, 2022
Chucky Hepburn celebrating a three-point make against Purdue (Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Basketball

Chucky Hepburn back to '100%' after injury

By Matt BelzMay 27, 2022