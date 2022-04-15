Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball: Badgers land 2023 guard John Blackwell

The Badgers add a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Michigan.

The Wisconsin Badgers have had a number of players join and leave the program over the past month.

On Friday, Greg Gard and the staff received a commitment for the future with combo-guard John Blackwell of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Blackwell is a three-star prospect, and he is the first commitment for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class.

Wisconsin has been one of the perceived favorites for Blackwell for some time after he picked up an offer back in September, but ultimately the Badgers were the pick for Blackwell over other offers from Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Loyola Chicago, Northern Illinois, Oakland, Rhode Island, Toledo, VCU.

Blackwell should provide the Badgers with versatility in the backcourt, given his ability to run the point or play off the ball as a two-guard.

Playing for Brother Rice High School, Blackwell comes to Wisconsin from the same conference as former guard Lorne Bowman who recently transferred closer to home. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Bucky Badger (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball: Badgers land 2023 guard John Blackwell

By Matt Belz56 seconds ago
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (No. 9) intercepting a pass against Minnesota (Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
James Durand of Basha High School in Arizona (Credit: Justin Toumberlin/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 offensive line

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal working out at the NFL Combine. (credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
The Wisconsin marching band (Credit: Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer 2023 defensive end Ty Lofton

By Matt BelzApr 14, 2022
Bucky Badger (credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 wide receivers

By Matt BelzApr 14, 2022
UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Basketball

Greg Gard releases a statement officially welcoming transfer Kamari McGee

By Matt BelzApr 13, 2022
Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas (credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers transfer portal buzz

By Matt BelzApr 13, 2022