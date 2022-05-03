Wisconsin offers a 2024 running back out of Maryland

A day removed from offering 2024 running back Bryan Jackson, the Wisconsin Badgers handed out another running back offer in the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram extended an offer to sophomore tailback Gideon Ituka of Gaithersburg High School in Maryland.

Engram is no stranger to the state of Maryland after coaching with the Baltimore Ravens from 2014 to 2021, and it appears as though he is already putting his ties to the area to good use.

The offer from the Badgers is the third Power-5 opportunity for Gideon Ituka, who also holds offers from Boston College, Liberty, and Maryland.

While he is currently unranked according to both 247 Sports and Rivals, Ituka is a rising prospect this spring and is likely to see his recruitment pick up over the coming months.

Ituka is a power-back with a low center of gravity. At 5-foot-9 and around 220 pounds, he has the speed to pull away from defenders but has the strength to break tackles and stiff-arm his way for extra yardage. In his sophomore highlights, Ituka rarely goes down on first contact, and he does a nice job of falling forward as a runner.

Last season Ituka averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and finished with 869 rushing yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

Being a 2024 prospect, Ituka's recruitment still has a ways to go, but the fact that the Badgers are one of his earliest offers should work in their favor. Early on, in-state Maryland seems to have an upper-handed after hosting him on multiple visits already.

Ituka is now the third running back in the 2024 class to earn an offer, joining Bryan Jackson and in-state standout Corey Smith.

