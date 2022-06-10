Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 defensive tackle Jamel Howard

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

We wrap up our official visit previews for this weekend with 2023 defensive tackle Jamel Howard, who has the size and athleticism to potentially be a big addition along the line.

Name: Jamel Howard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 320 pounds

High School: Marist High School

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position: Nose tackle

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 98 DL in 2023; No. 22 player in Illinois

Rivals Rank: unranked at this time

Other scholarship offers: Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Howard's second trip to Wisconsin. His first trip was back in March.

Primary recruiters: Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has been the point person in Howard's recruitment.

Five things to know:

Howard earned an offer from Wisconsin back in early May.

He is a true nose tackle prospect for the Badgers given his size.

Wisconsin defensive back commit Justin Taylor, who is also from Illinois, has been in contact with Howard about potentially teaming up in Madison. Both players are taking an official visit this weekend.

Playing in nine games last season, Howard recorded 27 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Howard is excited to "get around the players and campus again" this weekend.

Junior film:

