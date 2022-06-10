Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 defensive tackle Jamel Howard

One of Wisconsin's top defensive line targets will be on campus for an official visit with the Badgers this weekend.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Previously covered visitors:

We wrap up our official visit previews for this weekend with 2023 defensive tackle Jamel Howard, who has the size and athleticism to potentially be a big addition along the line. 

Name: Jamel Howard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 320 pounds

High School: Marist High School

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position: Nose tackle

Scroll to Continue

Read More

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 98 DL in 2023; No. 22 player in Illinois

Rivals Rank: unranked at this time

Other scholarship offers: Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Howard's second trip to Wisconsin. His first trip was back in March. 

Primary recruiters: Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has been the point person in Howard's recruitment. 

Five things to know:

  • Howard earned an offer from Wisconsin back in early May. 
  • He is a true nose tackle prospect for the Badgers given his size. 
  • Wisconsin defensive back commit Justin Taylor, who is also from Illinois, has been in contact with Howard about potentially teaming up in Madison. Both players are taking an official visit this weekend.
  • Playing in nine games last season, Howard recorded 27 tackles and four tackles for loss. 
  • Howard is excited to "get around the players and campus again" this weekend.  

Junior film:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Bucky Badger waving the flag with the Wisconsin band in the background (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 defensive tackle Jamel Howard

By Matt Belz51 seconds ago
Bucky Badger (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 DL commit Roderick Pierce

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
USATSI_13410873
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Georgia cornerback Quentin Ajiero

By Matt Belz5 hours ago
Wisconsin commit Justin Taylor standing with Paul Chryst.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 safety commit Justin Taylor

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
DeWitt High School wide receiver Tommy McIntosh catching a touchdown pass (Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin freshmen enrollees: player breakdowns and expectations for 2022

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren working out during the Elite 11 (Credit: Michael Van Buren)
Recruiting

Four-star QB Michael Van Buren talks offer from Wisconsin, upcoming visits

By Matt BelzJun 9, 2022
Bucky Badger doing pushups after a Wisconsin touchdown (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Texas cornerback A.J. Tisdell

By Matt BelzJun 9, 2022
2024 four-star quarterback Dante Reno running with the football (Credit: Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers '24 four-star quarterback Dante Reno

By Matt BelzJun 8, 2022