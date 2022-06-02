Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 DL Ashton Sanders

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After covering seven prospects over the past few days, next up we take a deeper look at nose tackle Ashton Sanders who is on campus already for his official trip.

Nose tackle Ashton Sanders is one of the top defensive line targets for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Via Ashton Sanders

Name: Ashton Sanders

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 295 pounds

High School: Cathedral High School

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Projected Position: Nose tackle

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 58 DL; No. 50 in California for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 40 in California

Other scholarship offers: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas, Nevada, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Previous visits to Wisconsin: The visit will mark the first visit to Madison for Sanders.

Primary recruiter: Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has been the primary point of contact for Sanders, and has been building a great relationship with him for six or seven months. According to Sanders, Kolodziej's main message to him is that the staff will be "real with him" and when he gets on campus "what you see is what you get."

Six things to know:

Sanders told All Badgers that he is excited to see the environment in Madison because he has seen things about the campus and the academic side only in a digital format.

The Badgers are looking at Sanders to play nose tackle, but he is capable of playing defensive end as well with his size and speed.

Sanders previously announced a top-2 of Wisconsin and Cal in the spring, but he could take additional official visits to Washington and Washington State as well this summer.

Oregon has been in contact with him lately too, and he does not have an exact timeline in mind for when he will make a final decision.

He will actually be celebrating his birthday during his trip to Madison.

Playing in eight games as a junior last fall, Sanders tallied 36 tackles, 14 for a loss, and four sacks.

Junior Film:

