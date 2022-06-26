Chicago defensive lineman Jamel Howard commits to Wisconsin

With senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton likely off to play in the NFL following next season, the Wisconsin Badgers identified defensive line recruiting as a priority in the 2023 cycle.

On Sunday, defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej and the Badgers added their second commitment along the line, with Jamel Howard Jr. announcing his intention to play for Paul Chryst and Wisconsin on his Instagram.

In the end, Howard chose Wisconsin over Power-5 offers from Illinois and Iowa State, as well as a laundry list of MAC schools and Western Kentucky.

Howard recently wrapped up an official visit to Madison and clearly decided he had seen enough to know that Wisconsin was the place for him despite only earning an offer on May 7.

One important element in his recruitment was his relationship with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej. Howard told All Badgers earlier this month that their relationship is "great" and that Kolodziej is "a real honest guy."

The three-star defensive lineman represents the twelfth overall commitment for the Badgers in the 2023 cycle and the seventh defensive player, joining linebacker Tyler Jansey, safety Justin Taylor, cornerbacks A.J. Tisdell, and Jace Arnold, edge rusher Jordan Mayer, and fellow defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. Howard is the fourth player in the class from Illinois.

A 6-foot-2 and 320-pound prospect out of Chicago, Illinois, Howard has the size and athleticism to be a true nose tackle in the Badgers' 3-4 system. He possesses a 6-foot-9-inch wingspan, which allows him to get his hands on defenders and bat down passes along the line of scrimmage. However, in watching his film, Howard's ability to disrupt and eat up blockers stands out.

Considering how Wisconsin utilizes the defensive tackle spot, he seems like a great fit. Howard also brings a different body type than the other nose tackles on the current roster. He is strong at the point of attack and is tough against the run, a hallmark of the Badgers' front seven. Howard had 27 tackles and four tackles for loss last season at Marist High School.

While he does not have an overly robust offer list at this time, Howard is the type of athlete that undoubtedly would have added additional opportunities if he would have taken his recruitment into the fall, and he addresses an early need for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.

The Badgers are still contenders for My'Keil Gardner of Peoria, Arizona, but recently missed out on three-star defensive tackle Ashton Sanders who committed to Cal on Friday night.

With Howard and fellow Chicago native Roderick "Trey" Pierce already committed, I think Wisconsin would be open to adding one more player if possible. Gardner is the top remaining option, but he is also considering Cal, Michigan, Texas, and Oregon, so it will be a tough recruiting battle to win. In-state defensive end Will McDonald is another potential candidate, though he does not hold a Wisconsin offer at this time. His older brother is on the team, but he already holds offers from Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others.

Howard could help Wisconsin with Chicago defensive back Kahlil Tate who is heavily considering the Badgers after an official visit in early June. Tate is in Iowa City for an official visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend, but Wisconsin is considered one of his favorites, with Howard having a previous relationship with him.

Howard's commitment vaults the Badgers up to No. 28 in the 247 Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2023 recruiting class, and just ahead of Nebraska for No. 8 in the Big Ten.

You can check out his junior highlight tape here.

