Georgia 2023 cornerback Jace Arnold commits to the Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers land cornerback Jace Arnold out of Marrietta, Georgia, in the class of 2023.

The run of commitments in the month of June for the Wisconsin Badgers football team continues. 

On Wednesday, Georgia cornerback Jace Arnold announced his commitment to Wisconsin following an official visit to Madison over the weekend. 

Arnold is the No. 11 overall commit in the 2023 recruiting class, and the third defensive back commit for cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Arnold joins cornerback A.J. Tisdell and safety recruit Justin Taylor.

In terms of rankings, Arnold is the highest rated commit in the class according to 247 Sports. A four-star prospect by the recruiting service, he is considered the No. 33 cornerback in the country and the No. 32 player in the state of Georgia for 2023. 

From Marrietta, Georgia, Arnold opted to forgo an upcoming official visit to Vanderbilt in favor of making his commitment to Wisconsin. In addition to the Badges and Commodores, Arnold held offers from Arkansas, Buffalo, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Western Kentucky.

Arnold is very fast and is an excellent man-to-man cover corner. At 5-foot-10, he has average size, but he is a very smooth athlete with great footwork. Overall, he is a tremendous fit in Wisconsin's defense, and the Badgers believe he is versatile enough to play on the outside or cover the slot at nickel. 

Also a track standout, Arnold is one of the better cornerbacks Wisconsin has landed recently, and the staff is very excited about his potential and coverage skills. 

Prior to his official visit over the weekend, Arnold told All Badgers that he was looking forward to "finally getting to see the city, meet the rest of the coaching staff, and how they run things" and was seeking a school with "honesty in the coaching staff, somewhere family oriented, just want a chance to compete."

While the official visit over the weekend was only his first trip to Madison since earning an offer back in September, it appears as though Wisconsin checked all of the boxes for Arnold. He came into the trip hoping to make a decision in the next couple of weeks, in the end the Badgers did enough to earn his commitment. 

With Arnold now part of the class, the top remaining cornerback target for the Badgers is Braeden Marshall out of Lake Mary High School in Florida. Marshall took an official visit to Madison earlier in June and has a commitment date set for July 30. Wisconsin is one of the top contenders for the four-star corner. Chicago safety Kahlil Tate is also a top option to join the defensive backfield in an ideal world. He has an official visit to Iowa upcoming. 

You can check out Arnold's full junior film below.

Arnold's commitment pushes the Badgers into the top-25 of the Rivals Team Rankings for 2023, and he represents the fifth player to commit to Wisconsin in June. 

The full list of commits in the 2023 recruiting list includes:

Georgia 2023 cornerback Jace Arnold commits to the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
