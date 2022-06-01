Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL commit James Durand

An official visit preview for 2023 commit James Durand, who will visit Madison this weekend.

The Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects this weekend on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After profiling offensive linemen Joe Crocker and Christopher Terek yesterday, we turn our attention to current Wisconsin offensive line commit James Durand. 

Name: James Durand

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 285 pounds

High School: Basha High School

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Projected Position: Offensive guard

247 Sports Rank: three-star; No. 51 interior OL; No. 12 prospect in Arizona

Rivals Rank: three-star; No. 8 in the state of Arizona

Other scholarship offers: Arizona, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, and Utah State.

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Durand was on campus back in the spring over the weekend of March 26.

Primary recruiter: Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad

Three things to know:

  • Durand is a great student as well, holding multiple Ivy League offers at the time of his commitment. 
  • Durand was the first offensive line commit for Bob Bostad since the veteran offensive line coach returned to coaching the position group for the Badgers. 

Junior Film:

James Durand of Basha High School in Arizona (Credit: Justin Toumberlin/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
