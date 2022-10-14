Skip to main content

Wisconsin football offers 2024 four-star Josiah Brown

The Wisconsin Badgers became the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Josiah Brown.
With mid-season film now available for most prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, the Wisconsin Badgers have begun handing out new scholarship opportunities over the past couple of weeks.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin recruiting department extended a new offer to four-star athlete Josiah Brown of Holy Trinity High School in Hicksville, New York.

Brown specifically tagged assistant coach Alvis Whitted, who oversees the wide receiver room in his Twitter post, likely indicating that Wisconsin likes the talented athlete on offense for now.

Also a defensive back recruit for some schools, Brown is the No. 1 player in the state of New York for his grade level by 247 Sports and a top-150 prospect by the service.

Wisconsin joins a fairly extensive scholarship list for Brown, who also holds offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Duke, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, and West Virginia at this stage.

The four-star talent has been a frequent visitor for Rutgers of late, and it will now be up to the staff to get him to Madison for a visit in the future to have a chance going forward.

The 6-foot-1 junior also runs track for his high school and had 496 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, according to MaxPreps.

Wisconsin currently has just one New York native on their roster, wide receiver Skyler Bell who is originally from The Bronx. The Badgers are still searching for their first commit in the 2024 recruiting class. 

You can check out Brown's sophomore highlights below.

