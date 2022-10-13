Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (10/13/2022)

Since the firing of Paul Chryst, recruiting news has fired back up a little bit for the Wisconsin Badgers football team. The uptick in news has been both positive and negative of late, as the team has made a couple of new scholarship offers but has also seen some of their commits potentially looking around at other schools as well.

With everything that has transpired of late, we figured it was time to bring back the weekly recruiting rundown to discuss the good and potentially bad news on the trail.

Wisconsin offers 2024 cornerback Austin Alexander

The Badgers recently hosted Austin Alexander for an unofficial visit on October 1 for the Illinois game. Following the visit, Wisconsin chose to offer the 6-foot-1 junior out of Chicago Heights (Illinois) last Friday.

A cornerback prospect at this stage, Alexander has great size for the position, and he is one of 12 cornerbacks with an offer from Wisconsin in the 2024 class.

The Badgers are the first school to offer Alexander so far, but he is also receiving interest from across the Midwest based on his junior highlights.

According to MaxPreps, Alexander also plays wide receiver, where he has 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense. Defensively he has five pass breakups and six interceptions.

Wisconsin offers four-star cornerback Kobe Black

The Badgers made another cornerback offer in the 2024 class just days ago, this time offering Texas four-star Kobe Black of Waco, Texas.

One of the top players in the entire 2024 class, Black already boasts offers from all over the country and is ranked as the No. 16 player for his grade level by 247 Sports.

The explosive athlete from Connally High School is lightning quick, and his brother currently plays cornerback for Oklahoma State, making the Cowboys the early favorite for Black's commitment.

It will be interesting to see if there is any mutual interest because he is a blue-chip prospect and is likely going to finish as a five-star in the 2024 rankings based on his pedigree and intangibles.

Wisconsin commit Trech Kekahuna another Pac-12 offer

After earning an offer from Oregon earlier this week, current Wisconsin wide receiver commit Trech Kekahuna picked up his second Pac-12 offer of the week on Wednesday, this time for the University of Utah.

More offers are likely on the way for the Bishop Gorman High School star receiver who is in the middle of a huge senior season since joining the Nevada powerhouse program.

The Badgers received Kekahuna's commitment back in June and have been in consistent communication with him ever since, but it will be interesting to see if he does indeed visit either Oregon or Utah in the coming months before Early Signing Day in December. Wisconsin is still in an okay position from everything I have seen and heard, but the influx of offers is still worrisome considering he plays out West and both schools are much closer to home.

Offensive line commit Christopher Terek is reportedly visiting Notre Dame

Notre Dame insider Tom Loy of the 247 Sports network reports that current Wisconsin commit Christopher Terek will visit Notre Dame this weekend.

Terek is one of the highest-ranked recruits in Wisconsin's 2023 class and is one of two offensive line commits for Bob Bostad.

From Glenbard West High School, he originally chose the Badgers in late June over other offers from Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan.

The 6-foot-6 tackle prospect is a terrific run blocker with plus athleticism, so seeing him visit another school at this stage is not ideal for Wisconsin. The Badgers will continue to fight to keep Terek's commitment, and while there is not an immediate worry, it is still noteworthy that he may visit elsewhere.

Notre Dame currently has four offensive linemen committed in their 2023 class, with both of their tackle prospects consensus four-star prospects.

The firing of Paul Chryst likely plays a role in commits like Kekahuna and Terek toying with the idea of looking around, and schools are now approaching the latter part of the recruiting calendar where they have additional needs that pop up.

We will see if anything comes of this visit or if it is just Terek making sure of his choice.

