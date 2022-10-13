Wisconsin junior OL Logan Brown enters the transfer portal

Days after reserve quarterback Deacon Hill entered the transfer portal in search of more playing time, the Wisconsin Badgers lost another player to the transfer portal late Wednesday night.

Offensive tackle Logan Brown announced on social media his intentions to leave the program, saying:

"To Wisconsin Football, thank you for the opportunity for the last four years. I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere."

A former five-star prospect out of Grand Rapids (Mich.), Brown came to UW as a consensus top-20 recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and picked the Badgers over scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, and others.

Unfortunately for Brown, he battled diabetes and several injuries throughout his time at Wisconsin, limiting him to 20 games his first three years in the program without any starts.

After taking all of the starting right tackle reps in the spring, Brown was overtaken by redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman for the starting role in fall camp, a huge blow to what was supposed to finally be Brown's chance to crack the starting rotation.

While an injury to Riley Mahlman in the first game against Illinois State opened the door for Brown to start the next two games this season, sophomore Trey Wedig has earned the starting nod the past three weeks over Brown at right tackle.

Add in the recent firing of head coach Paul Chryst, and Brown's announcement does not come as a huge shock, but the timing does leave the Badgers a bit thinner at the position unless Riley Mahlman is officially back from his lengthy absence.

Brown is currently a redshirt junior, meaning that he has one traditional year left of eligibility though he could also pursue a sixth year through a waiver process. From the Michigan area, his older sister played volleyball at Western Michigan, making the Broncos a potential landing spot for Brown if he wants to be closer to home and improve his odds of starting at the FBS level.

When a head coach is fired or leaves, current players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. The move potentially gives them a leg up on finding a new home as the rest of the country has to wait until the transfer window opens after the championship game at the end of the season.

From Wisconsin's perspective, with Deacon Hill and Logan Brown leaving the program, the Badgers now have two additional scholarships available that the team could use in the 2023 recruiting class or to potentially add players from the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Best of luck to Logan!

