Wisconsin makes the top-9 for 2023 SG Jamie Kaiser

The Badgers are still in the hunt for one of the top wings in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Wisconsin Badgers offered 2023 four-star Jamie Kaiser back in late April, and since that point, his recruitment has absolutely taken off.

Now sitting with offers from all over the country, Kaiser is one of the hottest recruits in the 2023 class, and fortunately for the Badgers, they are still in contention for his commitment. 

On Sunday, the top-100 prospect from Virginia took to Twitter to cut his list of finalists to nine, and Wisconsin notably made the cut.

Rounding out the rest of his final group were Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Miami (FL), Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. 

Wisconsin had Kaiser on campus last month for an official visit to Madison, and the Badgers are considered one of the favorites for the 6-foot-6 wing. 

Kaiser also took an official visit to Harvard in May, and this past weekend he took his third official to Virginia. 

Kaiser is a two-sport star who also plays quarterback for Bishop Ireton High School and holds scholarship offers for both football and basketball. He has focused his college search on basketball, a sport where he is emerging as one of the top playmakers and shooters in the nation. 

On the hardwood, Kaiser led his high school team with 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds as a junior. 

In addition to his final nine schools, Kaiser holds offers from schools such as Creighton, Georgetown, Ohio State, TCU, Virginia Tech, and a host of mid-major and Ivy league schools. 

Wisconsin recently offered shooting guard Gehrig Normand out of Texas as well, but Kaiser is arguably the top remaining target for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class. With Greg Gard and the staff looking to add a wing to go along with Gus Yalden and John Blackwell, it should be interesting to track where Kaiser and Normand end up. 

You can check out Kaiser's junior highlights below.

Wisconsin Badgers
Bucky Badger posing for a photo during a Wisconsin basketball game (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
