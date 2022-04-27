Wisconsin football lands a walk-on commitment from 2022 cornerback Lee Hutton

The Wisconsin Badgers recently announced the signings of the majority of their 2022 walk-on class earlier this month.

That has not stopped the coaching staff from continuing to mine the Midwest for additional talent for next season.

On Wednesday, 2022 athlete Lee Hutton of Hopkins High School (Minn.) announced his commitment to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

The 5-foot-10 wide receiver and defensive back is also a track standout, and according to his HUDL profile he runs a 4.51 40-yard dash, 4.3 shuttle, and posted a 100-meter dash time of 10.82 seconds.

Hutton told All Badgers that he will most likely start his career with Wisconsin at cornerback and that he could project to play nickel for the Badgers down the road. Also a talented return man, the Minnetonka (Minn.) native flashed some great speed on film, which could make him an option in special teams as well.

While Hutton is on the lighter side at only 172 pounds, he shows a willingness to be physical off the snap with receivers on film, and his closing speed allows him to stay stride-for-stride in coverage. It will be interesting to see how well that translates at the next level, but overall, Hutton seems to be a quality walk-on addition for the Badgers.

In the end, Wisconsin won out for Hutton, who was also speaking with Middle Tennessee State, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Southern Illinois, and Yale among others.

A Minnesota legacy, Hutton has family ties to the Gophers, but considering he closed his commitment announcement with "bring the axe back," it is pretty clear where his allegiance is now.

