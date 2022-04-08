Wisconsin officially announces the signing of seven walk-ons for the 2022 class.

National Signing Day might have been months ago, but that hasn't stopped the Wisconsin Badgers football team from adding additional players to their 2022 recruiting class.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruiting Twitter account took to the social platform to formally announce the newest members of the team who signed their letters of intent to become Badgers.

Seven prospects in all were added (listed to the left). While they do hold scholarships they could surprise folks when they get on campus based on their athletic profiles.

Over the past couple of weeks, All Badgers has had the chance to speak with a couple of the newest additions to the team, so let's break down the necessary information for each future Badger.

Travis Alvin

First to be announced was tight end Travis Alvin out of Randolph, Wisconsin.

At 6-foot-5, Alvin brings a similar background and body type to the position as many of the scholarship tight ends the Badgers have added recently. Alvin has a basketball background and should help provide an additional option to the tight end room considering all the injuries at the position.

Cam Fane

Up next, the Badgers announced wide receiver Cam Fane of Edgewood High School in Madison.

We at All Badgers had the chance to speak with his high school coach earlier this week to discuss his commitment to Wisconsin. You can watch that here.

Overall, Fane is a terrific athlete and the Badgers may have gotten a steal with him as a walk-on.

Marshall Howe

Quarterback Marshall Howe, who is originally from California but played out East as a senior in high school, was next to sign.

Marshall sat down with All Badgers to discuss his wild recruitment and what he hopes to bring to Wisconsin late last month. You can see that interview here.

Considering the Badgers only have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Howe should have a chance to compete during the course of his career in Madison.

Charlie Jarvis

Catholic Memorial High School safety Charlie Jarvis also signed officially on Friday.

Also a tremendous baseball player, Jarvis was another late addition to the 2022 signing class. Wisconsin is thin at safety with the injury to Travian Blaylock this spring, so the inclusion of Jarvis next fall should help improve the positions numbers.

Here is an article from last weekend discussing his commitment to UW.

Gabe Kirschke

Wisconsin went out West to secure the commitment of defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke out of Colorado.

Kirschke has the height and frame to add mass when he gets on campus. Although relatively unheralded as a recruit, he did have multiple scholarship opportunities that he turned down to come to Madison, and his father is a former player in the NFL.

The bloodlines are there for him to grow into a position on the defensive line and make an impact down the road.

Deven Magli

Safety Deven Magli out of Deforest (Wis.) turned down a scholarship and decommitted from North Dakota back in December.

Another safety from inside the state, Magli is a ball hawk. He led the state in interceptions back in 2019 and reportedly ran under a 4.5 40-yard dash. It will be interesting to see if Magli becomes another example of a walk-on safety that makes a significant impact in Madison.

Luna Larson

Luna Larson is probably the highest profiled commitment to sign on Friday after he set aside numerous FBS offers to walk on with Wisconsin.

Luna Larson was a huge recruiting win for the Badgers back in December. While he will not start on scholarship, he has the talent to potentially become a difference-maker for Wisconsin. Larson had scholarship offers from Air Force, Buffalo, and Central Michigan before opting for Madison. According to the graphic shared by UW, he will start as an inside linebacker, but I would not be shocked to see him playing outside linebacker based on his athletic ability.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter