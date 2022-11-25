Skip to main content

Wisconsin football adds walk-on transfer Manny Mullens for 2023

The Badgers have secured a walk-on commitment from the younger brother of current defensive end Isaiah Mullens.
The Wisconsin Badgers have had success with brothers in the past.

On Thursday, the Badgers landed a preferred walk-on commitment from Manny Mullens, the younger brother of Wisconsin defensive end Isaiah Mullens.

The younger Mullens spent this past season at Lake Erie College (DII) in Painesville, Ohio before announcing his intentions to join the Badgers on Thanksgiving.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Mullens brings a similar body type as his older brother, who has been a multi-year starter for Wisconsin since joining the team as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

Per Jake Kocorowski, Manny will likely play either offensive line or defensive line in Madison, though he was listed as an offensive lineman on the Lake Erie Storm roster for the 2021 season, and also played some tight end at Harvest Prep High School in Ohio.

Mullens is the first transfer portal addition for the Badgers, and he is the fifth known walk-on set to play at Wisconsin in the 2023 season, joining the following players:

Manny Mullens is also the second brother set to join the program as a walk-on, as Will McDonald is the younger brother of defensive end Cade McDonald.

Mullens was lightly recruited out of high school, but his older brother has been one of the most consistent defensive ends for Wisconsin over the past three years and is one of the strongest players on the roster.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role the younger brother can carve out in Madison. Mullens will have multiple years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers after playing only one season at Lake Erie College. 

You can check out some senior highlights of Manny Mullens in action here

