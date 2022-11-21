Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5 overall, 4-4 B1G) became bowl eligible over the weekend with a come-from-behind victory over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The win gave the Badgers a necessary sixth win of the season and extended their bowl streak to 21 years in a row, good for third best in the nation.

With only one game remaining on their 2022 schedule, Wisconsin will aim to finish off their season with a rivalry win against Minnesota next weekend to secure a seventh win of the year. With Paul Bunyan's Axe, bragging rights, and bowl positioning on the line, the game is wildly important as the Badgers prepare to announce a new head coach in the coming days.

Where Wisconsin officially lands for a bowl game will ultimately be determined by how things play out on Saturday, but several outlets updated their bowl projections over the weekend.

Let's take a look at where the Badgers are currently project to play come bowl season, understanding that it could change based on the outcome against Minnesota.

John Torchio and Dean Engram celebrate an interception in the Las Vegas Bowl last season. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Music City Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Kentucky (December 31, 12 p.m. CST in Nashville, Tennessee)

Jerry Palm of CBS has the Badgers heading to Nashville (Tenn.) for the Music City Bowl to take on Kentucky in a Big Ten/SEC battle. Wisconsin has not played in the Music City Bowl since 2003 when Wisconsin fell 28-14 to Auburn and has not faced Kentucky in a bowl since 1984.

Purdue beat Tennessee in the bowl game a year ago.

The Pinstripe Bowl logo shown after Wisconsin beat Miami. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pinstripe Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Duke (December 29, 2 p.m. CST in New York, New York)

(December 29, 2 p.m. CST in New York, New York) Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest (December 29, 2 p.m. CST in New York, New York)

Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports both have the Badgers heading to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl. The Big Ten versus ACC bowl game takes place inside Yankee Stadium, with Wisconsin previously playing in the bowl game back in 2018 when they beat Miami 35-3.

Johnson has the Badgers facing off with Wake Forest who they recently played in 2020, while Crawford sees Wisconsin versus Duke.

Where Wisconsin goes for a bowl game will likely come down to this Saturday against Minnesota. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Texas Tech (December 27, 10:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona)

(December 27, 10:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona) Wisconsin vs. Kansas (December 27, 10:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona)

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports and Brett McMurphy of the ActionNetwork have the Badgers heading to Phoenix for the holidays for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Athletic also had Wisconsin in this bowl prior to this weekend, and it is another bowl game tied in with the Big Ten that could make sense for the Badgers.

Lassan has UW taking on Texas Tech, while McMurphy sees Wisconsin versus Kansas.

Wisconsin has never played against Texas Tech or Kansas in a bowl game and has not played against a Big 12 team in a bowl since 2002. This bowl game was previously known as the Copper Bowl, Insight.com Bowl, Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, and most recently the Cactus Bowl.

Minnesota won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl a year ago over Cal.

The Wisconsin Badgers celebrating with a tub of Mayo after winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Duke (December 30, 12 p.m. CST in Charlotte, North Carolina)

Mark Schlabach of ESPN has Wisconsin heading back to the Duke's Mayo Bowl to play Duke in Charlotte. The Badgers were most recently in the Mayo Bowl back in 2020, beating Wake Forest 42-28 under Paul Chryst. The Badgers have not faced Duke in a bowl game since 1995. UW beat the Blue Devils 34-20 in the Hall of Fame Bowl.

With Wisconsin recently playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl two years ago, I think it is unlikely that the Badgers play in it once again, but it is a possibility.

The Wisconsin marching band playing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quick Lane Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Ohio (December 26, 2:30 p.m. CST in Detroit, Michigan)

Lastly, Kyle Bonagura of ESPN and Bill Bender of SportingNews have the Badgers going up against Ohio in the Quick Lane Bowl. This is probably the least intriguing matchup for Wisconsin fans, but it is also a realistic possibility if the Badgers fall to Minnesota on Saturday.

