Wisconsin Badgers versus Minnesota by the numbers

While the Wisconsin Badgers are now officially bowl-eligible after taking down Nebraska last weekend, none of that matters with a huge rivalry game upcoming this Saturday against Minnesota.

The Gophers possess Paul Bunyan's Axe, and the Badgers are hoping to avenge last year's loss in the Twin Cities.

With bragging rights and respect on the line, let's take a look at how Wisconsin and Minnesota compare statistically through the first 11 games of the season.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was bottled up for only 47 rushing yards against Minnesota in 2021. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 27.5 points per game, No. 75 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards: 365.4 yards per game, No. 87 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 176 yards per game, No. 51 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 189.4 yards per game, No. 112 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 38 seconds, No. 46 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Minnesota

Scoring: 28.7 points per game, No. 65 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Total yards: 403 yards per game, No. 59 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 229.2 yards per game, No. 9 in FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 173.8 yards per game, No. 119 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 35 minutes and 41 seconds, No. 2 in FBS, No. 1 in Big Ten

Wisconsin and Minnesota want to play a similar brand of football on offense. Both squads aim to possess the football and do their damage on the ground. Through the first 11 games of the season, the Gophers have been better at doing just that with the No. 2 rushing attack in the Big Ten.

With injury concerns at quarterback for Minnesota, it will be interesting to see if they can continue to find success on the ground against the Badgers.

Wisconsin has found a bit more balance this year, averaging more passing yards on the season, and Graham Mertz will need to have a solid game to help the Badgers keep Minnesota's defense honest.

Neither offense is overly prolific or secretive in what they want to do. Jim Leonhard told reporters that the game will be won the trenches, and I think that will be the case given how much Wisconsin and Minnesota want to establish the run.

The health status of Braelon Allen will be something to watch for the Badgers, but expect Mo Ibrahim and Wisconsin's stable of backs to duke it out on Saturday.

Starters Kamo'i Latu (No. 13) and Rodas Johnson (No. 56) celebrate a big hit against Maryland. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 20.3 points per game allowed, No. 27 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 295.4 yards per game, No. 12 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 103.7 yards allowed per game, No. 11 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 191.6 yards allowed per game, No. 24 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.55 per game, No. 34 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Minnesota

Scoring defense: 13.1 points per game allowed, No. 3 in FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 274.5 yards per game, No. 7 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 102.5 yards allowed per game, No. 10 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 172.1 yards allowed per game, No. 8 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 1.55 per game, No. 108 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

While Wisconsin's defense has drastically improved over the past few weeks, Minnesota has been one of the best units in the country all year long. The Gophers rank inside the top 10 for scoring defense, total yards, rushing defense, and passing defense.

With both teams better defensively this year, it will be interesting to see which offense can put points on the board or if one of the defenses can generate multiple takeaways. One area that the Badgers have a significant advantage in this game will be generating pressure on the quarterback, averaging one sack more per game than Minnesota. That could play a role on Saturday, though star edge rusher Nick Herbig is slated to miss the first half barring a successful targeting appeal.

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 22.1 yards per return, No. 28 in the FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Punt return: 5.05 yards per return, No. 104 in the FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Net punting: 37.9 yards per punt, No. 76 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.27, No. 46 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 6.8 per game, T-No. 90 in FBS

Penalty yards: 62.5 yards per game, No. 105 in FBS

Minnesota

Kickoff return: 23.1 yards per return, No. 15 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten

Punt return: 6.25 yards per return, No. 83 in the FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Net punting: 37.4 yards per punt, No. 88 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.27, No. 46 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 3.8 per game, T-No. 2 in FBS

Penalty yards: 33.3 yards per game, T-No. 5 in FBS

With how important field position will likely be on Saturday, special teams will play a key role in determining the outcome. In a rivalry game where both teams are fairly even, special teams and mistakes could make or break the game open.

One area where Minnesota is clearly better on paper this season is penalties. While the Badgers are one of the worst Big Ten teams in penalties per game and yardage, the Gophers are one of the very best in the country, ranking inside the top-5 in both categories. Minnesota rarely beats itself, meaning that Wisconsin will need to play a clean game on both sides of the ball as well to get back Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.