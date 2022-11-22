Wisconsin Badgers versus Minnesota by the numbers
While the Wisconsin Badgers are now officially bowl-eligible after taking down Nebraska last weekend, none of that matters with a huge rivalry game upcoming this Saturday against Minnesota.
The Gophers possess Paul Bunyan's Axe, and the Badgers are hoping to avenge last year's loss in the Twin Cities.
With bragging rights and respect on the line, let's take a look at how Wisconsin and Minnesota compare statistically through the first 11 games of the season.
Offense
Wisconsin
- Scoring: 27.5 points per game, No. 75 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
- Total yards: 365.4 yards per game, No. 87 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Rushing offense: 176 yards per game, No. 51 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Passing offense: 189.4 yards per game, No. 112 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
- Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 38 seconds, No. 46 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
Minnesota
- Scoring: 28.7 points per game, No. 65 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
- Total yards: 403 yards per game, No. 59 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
- Rushing offense: 229.2 yards per game, No. 9 in FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten
- Passing offense: 173.8 yards per game, No. 119 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten
- Time of Possession: 35 minutes and 41 seconds, No. 2 in FBS, No. 1 in Big Ten
Wisconsin and Minnesota want to play a similar brand of football on offense. Both squads aim to possess the football and do their damage on the ground. Through the first 11 games of the season, the Gophers have been better at doing just that with the No. 2 rushing attack in the Big Ten.
With injury concerns at quarterback for Minnesota, it will be interesting to see if they can continue to find success on the ground against the Badgers.
Wisconsin has found a bit more balance this year, averaging more passing yards on the season, and Graham Mertz will need to have a solid game to help the Badgers keep Minnesota's defense honest.
Neither offense is overly prolific or secretive in what they want to do. Jim Leonhard told reporters that the game will be won the trenches, and I think that will be the case given how much Wisconsin and Minnesota want to establish the run.
The health status of Braelon Allen will be something to watch for the Badgers, but expect Mo Ibrahim and Wisconsin's stable of backs to duke it out on Saturday.
Defense
Wisconsin
- Scoring defense: 20.3 points per game allowed, No. 27 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
- Total yards allowed: 295.4 yards per game, No. 12 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Rushing defense: 103.7 yards allowed per game, No. 11 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
- Passing defense: 191.6 yards allowed per game, No. 24 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Sacking the QB: 2.55 per game, No. 34 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
Minnesota
- Scoring defense: 13.1 points per game allowed, No. 3 in FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten
- Total yards allowed: 274.5 yards per game, No. 7 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
- Rushing defense: 102.5 yards allowed per game, No. 10 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten
- Passing defense: 172.1 yards allowed per game, No. 8 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
- Sacking the QB: 1.55 per game, No. 108 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
While Wisconsin's defense has drastically improved over the past few weeks, Minnesota has been one of the best units in the country all year long. The Gophers rank inside the top 10 for scoring defense, total yards, rushing defense, and passing defense.
With both teams better defensively this year, it will be interesting to see which offense can put points on the board or if one of the defenses can generate multiple takeaways. One area that the Badgers have a significant advantage in this game will be generating pressure on the quarterback, averaging one sack more per game than Minnesota. That could play a role on Saturday, though star edge rusher Nick Herbig is slated to miss the first half barring a successful targeting appeal.
Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties
Wisconsin
- Kickoff return: 22.1 yards per return, No. 28 in the FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
- Punt return: 5.05 yards per return, No. 104 in the FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
- Net punting: 37.9 yards per punt, No. 76 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten
- Turnover margin: +.27, No. 46 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Penalties per game: 6.8 per game, T-No. 90 in FBS
- Penalty yards: 62.5 yards per game, No. 105 in FBS
Minnesota
- Kickoff return: 23.1 yards per return, No. 15 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten
- Punt return: 6.25 yards per return, No. 83 in the FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten
- Net punting: 37.4 yards per punt, No. 88 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
- Turnover margin: +.27, No. 46 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Penalties per game: 3.8 per game, T-No. 2 in FBS
- Penalty yards: 33.3 yards per game, T-No. 5 in FBS
With how important field position will likely be on Saturday, special teams will play a key role in determining the outcome. In a rivalry game where both teams are fairly even, special teams and mistakes could make or break the game open.
One area where Minnesota is clearly better on paper this season is penalties. While the Badgers are one of the worst Big Ten teams in penalties per game and yardage, the Gophers are one of the very best in the country, ranking inside the top-5 in both categories. Minnesota rarely beats itself, meaning that Wisconsin will need to play a clean game on both sides of the ball as well to get back Paul Bunyan's Axe.
