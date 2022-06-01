Four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall locks-in an official visit with Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers recently made the top-10 for Florida cornerback Braeden Marshall back on May 10.

The Badgers reached a more important recruiting milestone with Marshall on Tuesday night, securing one of his five official visits for this summer.

The four-star cornerback from Lake Mary High School took to Twitter to share the news.

As things stand, he has the following official visit schedule shared publicly:

UCF on June 4-6

Wisconsin on June 9-12

Pittsburgh on June 17-19

North Carolina June 24-26

A top-40 cornerback in the 2023 class, Marshall is very talented and holds over 30 scholarship offers. His final-10 includes Arkansas, Clemson, Miami (FL), Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, UCF, and Wisconsin.

Marshall was a first-team All-State selection in 2021 after recording 28 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games for Lake Mary High School, located just outside of Orlando.

The news of Marshall coming for an official visit is big news for the Badgers given his profile as a recruit. He joins a loaded defensive back weekend for Wisconsin on June 10, as defensive back commit Justin Taylor, Georgia cornerback Quentin Ajiero, and Texas cornerback AJ Tisdell are all scheduled to be on campus at the same time.

With the Badgers looking to load up at cornerback and safety in the 2023 class, Marshall is a high priority, and he appears to be a strong fit based on his junior film.

He possesses solid ball skills, as evident by his three interceptions and basketball background, but his quickness and coverage skills stand out. Listed at 5-foot-10, he is willing to come up and press, and he has the speed needed to play on an island in man coverage.

Overall, Marshall has several high-level schools in pursuit of his commitment, but the fact that he is using one of his allotted visits to Madison is significant news for the Badgers.

Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are the primary recruiters for Marshall.

You can check out his junior highlights here.

