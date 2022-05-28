Wisconsin football offers New Jersey defensive back Saboor Karriem

The Wisconsin Badgers have found success in the state of New Jersey for years.

Most recently, the Badgers signed cornerback A'Khoury Lyde out of the state, while in the 2021 recruiting class, Wisconsin added defensive end Mike Jarvis.

On Friday, the coaching staff identified another New Jersey native they hope to bring in as part of the 2023 class, offering defensive back Saboor Karriem.

Wisconsin became the twentieth team to offer the three-star athlete out of West Orange High School, who has seen his recruitment slowly grow over the past few months.

In addition to Wisconsin, Power-5 schools such as Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia have also offered the three-star defensive back.

A multi-sport athlete, Karriem has played basketball, lacrosse, and track at the high school level as well, though he is primarily a football recruit after playing wide receiver and defensive back for his high school team.

On film, his hands and size for a defensive back immediately stand out. He records multiple interceptions and has a beautiful one-handed catch at wide receiver. At 6-foot-3, he possesses excellent size to play safety or cornerback in college, and his abilities in coverage make him an exciting prospect.

Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, who has connections in New Jersey, was the staff member who extended the offer to Karriem, and it will now be interesting to see if Wisconsin can land one of his five official visits this summer.

According to his Rivals profile, he has two official visits already lined up for June. Karriem will visit Illinois next weekend and then heads to Duke the weekend of June 24.

The Badgers have prioritized defensive backs with the versatility to play cornerback or safety in the 2023 class so far, and Karriem fits that mold.

With Justin Taylor being the only committed defensive back in the class so far, and the staff looking to add several more, Karriem is another talented option to keep an eye on over the next couple of months. This is especially true if the Badgers can get him on campus for an official visit in June.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.