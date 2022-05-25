Wisconsin football offers 2024 defensive back Zavier Mincey

The Wisconsin Badgers have had success recruiting the state of Florida when it comes to defensive backs. In fact, the Badgers have three cornerbacks on the current roster from Florida as of this spring.

Not only has Wisconsin recruited the region hard, but the players have found success at UW as well.

Just last month, former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks heard his name called as part of the 2022 NFL Draft, representing the third Florida native drafted from the Badgers since 2018.

It appears as though defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard hopes to keep that pipeline going, as he offered 2024 defensive back Zavier "Zay" Mincey out of Daytona Beach, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon.

An extremely athletic prospect, Mincey stands 6-foot-3 and is versatile enough to play either cornerback or safety at the next level.

Also participating in basketball and track, Mincey is an excellent jumper, making him nearly unbeatable in jump ball scenarios given his length and coverage skills. The sophomore recorded three interceptions last year for Mainland High school, and he already has a wide array of scholarship offers to his name.

The Badgers join Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Texas A&M in pursuit of Mincey, who continues to blow up on the recruiting trail.

While he primarily plays cornerback for his high school team, Mincey is probably best suited to play safety at the next level, given his size. However, given the way that Jim Leonhard prioritizes versatility in the defensive backfield, he could assume several different roles if he winds up at Wisconsin.

You can watch his sophomore highlight tape here.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.