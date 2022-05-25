Skip to main content

Wisconsin football offers 2024 defensive back Zavier Mincey

The Badgers are the latest school to offer the talented defensive back out of Florida.

The Wisconsin Badgers have had success recruiting the state of Florida when it comes to defensive backs. In fact, the Badgers have three cornerbacks on the current roster from Florida as of this spring. 

Not only has Wisconsin recruited the region hard, but the players have found success at UW as well. 

Just last month, former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks heard his name called as part of the 2022 NFL Draft, representing the third Florida native drafted from the Badgers since 2018.

It appears as though defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard hopes to keep that pipeline going, as he offered 2024 defensive back Zavier "Zay" Mincey out of Daytona Beach, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon. 

An extremely athletic prospect, Mincey stands 6-foot-3 and is versatile enough to play either cornerback or safety at the next level. 

Also participating in basketball and track, Mincey is an excellent jumper, making him nearly unbeatable in jump ball scenarios given his length and coverage skills. The sophomore recorded three interceptions last year for Mainland High school, and he already has a wide array of scholarship offers to his name. 

The Badgers join Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Texas A&M in pursuit of Mincey, who continues to blow up on the recruiting trail. 

While he primarily plays cornerback for his high school team, Mincey is probably best suited to play safety at the next level, given his size. However, given the way that Jim Leonhard prioritizes versatility in the defensive backfield, he could assume several different roles if he winds up at Wisconsin.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can watch his sophomore highlight tape here

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Daytona Beach High School cornerback Zavier Mincey during spring practice (Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football offers 2024 defensive back Zavier Mincey

By Matt Belz54 seconds ago
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Badgers in the NFL

Former Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen receiving first-team reps with the Green Bay Packers during OTAs

By Matt Belz14 hours ago
Wisconsin football helmet (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Saint Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth will officially visit Wisconsin

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison interacting with fans after a win at the Kohl Center (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Former Wisconsin guard Brad Davison working out for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday

By Matt BelzMay 23, 2022
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis standing in warmups for the Badgers (Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

[Video] Johnny Davis featured in a national Taco Bell commercial

By Matt BelzMay 23, 2022
Rufus King athlete Nate White participating in the long jump (Credit: Scott Ash / Now News Group / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (May 22)

By Matt BelzMay 22, 2022
Rufus King athlete Nate White running the 100-meter dash at a track meet (Credit: Scott Ash / Now News Group / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin secures a commitment from Milwaukee running back Nate White

By Matt BelzMay 21, 2022
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst celebrating after the Las Vegas Bowl (Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football: Impact of the NCAA Council's actions from this week

By Matt BelzMay 21, 2022