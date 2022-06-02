Wisconsin offers 2024 prospects Emiril Gant and Anelu Lafaele

The Wisconsin Badgers might be gearing up for a huge official visit weekend in the 2023 recruiting class, but that didn't stop the staff from offering a pair of 2024 prospects on Wednesday.

The first offer of the day went out to Emiril Gant of Lake Mary High School in Florida.

Gant is a high school teammate of 2023 target Braeden Marshall, who recently shared that he will take an official visit to Madison on June 10.

The offer from Wisconsin is a memorable one for Gant, as it is the sophomore's first scholarship opportunity at the division one level.

Also a basketball player, Gant primarily plays defensive back for Lake Mary and could project to play cornerback or safety in college, depending on how he develops.

Gant listed at 5-foot-11 and around 175 pounds, but he is very quick and is a good tackler for a player his age. I would expect him to continue to add scholarship offers this summer and into next fall, but it will be interesting to see how involved the Badgers will be moving forward.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here.

The second offer of the day went to Anelu Lafaele of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Lafaele comes from the same high school as Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu, and it appears as though assistant coach Bobby April hopes to carry on the Saint Louis High School pipeline.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Lafaele is an outside linebacker prospect for the Badgers, and he comes from a very similar 3-4 system in high school.

Nick Herbig is already working hard to help Wisconsin in Lafaele's recruitment, which also features schools like Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, Oregon State, and Utah that have offered.

Wisconsin has done incredibly well when it comes to recruiting the outside linebacker position, and the added element of having Herbig pave the way from Hawaii should only help the Badgers in this recruitment.

Also a standout wrestler, Lafaele does not have a ton of film available, but he appears to be strong and quick off the edge based on the clip below.

