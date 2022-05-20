Wisconsin football recruiting: four more scholarship offers are extended in the 2024 class

The Wisconsin Badgers remain hot in the 2023 recruiting class, following the pick-up of defensive lineman Roderick Pierce on Thursday afternoon.

However, that does not mean that the staff is not looking even farther into the future though. In fact, the Wisconsin staff continues to maintain a torrid pace when it comes to offering sophomore prospects in the 2024 class.

On Thursday alone, Paul Chryst and his assistants extended four additional offers spanning the northern part of the country.

Let's take a quick look at each of the four players who now hold an offer from the Badgers.

Ian Moore

The first offer of the day went out to Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore.

Already rated as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, Moore is one of the top offensive linemen in the Midwest for his grade level.

Wisconsin was recently in to see the New Palestine High School standout in person, and it is clear that the staff was impressed enough to extend an offer.

At 6-foot-6 and just shy of 300 pounds, Moore has more than 20 scholarship offers to his name, and that number will only grow this summer.

The Badgers join Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, and West Virginia in the hunt for Moore's services.

Like many top offensive linemen, he plays tackle for his high school team. While sticking at tackle at the next level is a possibility, his ability to move and size make Moore a fit as an interior offensive lineman as well.

He was a first-team All-Conference selection last fall, and you can watch his sophomore film here.

Jaylen McClain

New Jersey defensive back Jaylen McClain received the second offer of the day on Thursday.

Another four-star prospect, Jaylen McClain, attends Seton Hall Prep and is a highly sought-after athlete in the 2024 class.

At 6-feet tall, he has the size and track speed to play safety or cornerback in college, a naunce of his recruitment makes him very intriguing in Wisconsin's scheme under Jim Leonhard.

However, the Badgers are now alone in the pursuit of McClain. The New Jersey product has offers from some of the nation's best, including Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Stanford, and Texas A&M, as well as local schools such as Rutgers and Syracuse.

Last fall McClain tallied 71 tackles and an interception in 11 games for his high school team, and he also helped out on the offensive end as a wide receiver.

Wisconsin has had success in New Jersey in the past, and with cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat having ties to the state, only time will tell how much of a factor the Badgers will be in McClain's recruitment.

You can view his sophomore highlights here.

Luke Williams

Luke Williams of Naperville North High School in Illinois was the third player to receive an offer from the Badgers.

A 6-foot wide receiver and defensive back, Williams is most dynamic with the ball in his hands. Considering the offer came from wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, and he included Kendric Pryor in his offer post, I think it is safe to assume that Wisconsin is looking at Williams at wide-out.

Also a standout in basketball and track, the talented pass catcher is extremely athletic and would be a nice get for the Badgers on the trail.

Williams already has additional Power-5 offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, and Nebraska for now, and is an early four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports.

A fluid athlete on film, Williams is good in jump ball situations and possesses solid hands. He is the tenth wide receiver to earn an offer from the Badgers, and he is one of the top options considering his proximity to Madison.

You can check out his sophomore film here.

Jamir Benjamin

The final offer of the day went out to Jamir Benjamin, a three-star cornerback out of Michigan.

Benjamin plays for West Bloomfield High School, the same powerhouse program that former Wisconsin wide receivers AJ Abbott and Taj Mustapha played for at the prep level.

The 5-foot-10 corner is up to 17 offers, including both Michigan and Michigan State, as well as several other Big Ten schools such as Iowa and Nebraska.

On film, Benjamin flashes speed on both sides of the ball, and he displays good awareness in coverage.

We will see if assistant coach Hank Poteat can keep the Badgers in the hunt for Benjamin, but overall, this appears to be another necessary offer by the staff and a player that would be a great fit in Madison.

You can watch his highlights from last fall here.

