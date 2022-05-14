2023 running back Jaquez Keyes commits to the Wisconsin Badgers

Commitments can come in waves.

On Friday night, the Wisconsin Badgers landed their second commit of the evening, with running back Jaquez Keyes opting to shut down his recruitment moments after Justin Taylor announced his commitment.

A four-star prospect according to Rivals, Keyes is the fourth commitment for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class and the first running back.

Originally from Mississippi, Keyes has lived in Ohio for the past two years. Last season he ran for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns with Ironton High School, and this spring Keyes ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

At 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 hundred pounds, he is a powerful runner and displays a knack for breaking tackles in his junior film. Keyes also shows the ability to run away from defenders, which is evident in his nearly 11.5 yards per carry average last fall.

Keyes recently visited Madison for an unofficial visit back in late April, which included an in-depth conversation with Paul Chryst and culminated with a scholarship offer from the head coach.

Keyes noted in an interview with All Badgers that he immediately saw a great fit at Wisconsin, saying, "I love the offense, it's a power school, so everything is downhill."

In the end, Keyes chose Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Iowa, Kent State, Marshall, UMass, Memphis, and Pitt.

Keyes joins defensive back Justin Taylor, linebacker Tyler Jansey, and offensive lineman James Durand as part of the current 2023 recruiting class, which has quickly grown over the past week.

The Badgers are likely to take two running backs in the 2023 cycle, with in-state standout Nate White also one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the class.

Wisconsin will hope to ride this wave of momentum on the recruiting front into official visit season, which will heat up in the coming weeks as players visit from around the country over the first few weeks of June.

