Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 quarterbacks

With spring football in full swing and the coaching staff welcoming a plethora of 2023 and 2024 recruits to campus, the Wisconsin Badgers and their recruiting efforts are ramping up ahead of summer official visits.

With that in mind, over the next two weeks, we will look at three players to watch at each position group in the 2023 recruiting class as the Badgers look to close on some of their top targets under the direction of recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner.

New offers are bound to come out, and recruitments seem to change at the drop of a hat, but in the first iteration of this series, let's look at the quarterbacks to know for the 2023 class at this time.

JJ Kohl

Wisconsin joined the race for JJ Kohl last month, and the Badgers will have the 6-foot-6 signal-caller on campus once again here soon this spring.

Kohl is an Iowa State legacy so it will be an uphill battle, but as things stand, he might be the most likely candidate for Wisconsin at quarterback of the prospects with an offer.

He threw the ball well over the weekend at an Elite 11 Regional event in Ohio and earned the right to play in the Under Armor All-American Game next winter. If the Badgers want to have a chance to reel in the pocket passer they will need to roll out the red carpet on his upcoming visit to swing the momentum in his recruitment away from the Cyclones, who already have an official visit scheduled with him for June according to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports.

Avery Johnson

Johnson has held a scholarship offer from the Badgers for the longest of any uncommitted prospects on Wisconsin's quarterback board, but he is also potentially trending towards a Big 12 program.

The Maize, Kansas, native recently wrapped up a visit to Kansas State and has yet to visit Madison.

More offers are sure to come for the dual-threat athlete who also is a standout in basketball and track, so it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can elevate their standing with him this spring.

Right now, Johnson appears to be a longshot to end up with Wisconsin, but until the Badgers extend more offers, he is a top candidate.

Dante Moore

Dante Moore is the only other quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class with a Wisconsin offer.

Moore is a top player in the entire class out of Detroit and is extremely unlikely to end up with the Badgers. He is one of the best players in the entire 2023 class and is vying with Arch Manning to be the top overall quarterback.

If Wisconsin misses out on Kohl and Johnson, more scholarship offers will need to go out, and with Bobby Engram now in charge of the quarterback room, there is no telling where he might look next.

With Chase Wolf entering his senior year, the Badgers are expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this class, though.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.