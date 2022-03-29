Wisconsin football: spring practice recruiting recap (3/26)

With spring practices underway for the Wisconsin Badgers, several 2023 and 2024 prospects visited Madison over the weekend to see the Badgers in action.

For some of the unofficial visitors, it was their first time on campus, and for a select number of prospects, they were lucky enough to leave with a scholarship offer in hand.

Here is a look at some of the highly-rated visitors from the weekend and which players earned an offer from the staff.

2023 Prospects

James Durand - OL

Most of the new offers that went out to unofficial visitors over the weekend were to 2024 prospects, but 2023 interior offensive lineman James Durand out of Arizona also earned an offer from the Badgers.

At 6-foot-4 and a little over 280 pounds, Durand has a great frame to grow into, and he moves very well. Wisconsin joined the race for his services, with Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Iowa State, Oregon State, and Utah already offering him this off-season.

Joe Crocker - OL

One of the headliners from the weekend was Tennessee offensive lineman Joe Crocker. While he already held an offer from the Badgers before visiting, Wisconsin rolled out the red carpet for him with the hopes of securing an official visit this summer.

Crocker also recently took visits to Michigan State and Florida State this month and holds double-digit scholarship offers at this point. He is one of the top offensive linemen for the Badgers in this 2023 cycle.

2024 Prospects

Corey Smith - RB

A couple of weeks after offering in-state running back Nate White in the 2023 class, the Wisconsin Badgers came through with another in-state offer to a talented running back. This time in the 2024 class.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial tailback Corey Smith earned an offer from Wisconsin on Saturday, joining Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse in contention for the star running back's commitment.

Donovan Harbour - OL

The Badgers have a strong track record with offensive lineman, and Wisconsin may have found another big-time talent on the line from inside the state.

Following practice, Wisconsin offered another Waukesha Catholic Memorial prospect, this time 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour.

Harbour called the opportunity a "dream offer" in his social media post, so we can assume that the Badgers will be a threat to gain his commitment down the road.

Derek Jensen - OL

Derek Jensen is another top prospect inside the state from the 2024 class that took in practice on Saturday. Rated as a four-star prospect, he has yet to publicly share if he received an offer from the Badgers during his visit, but at this point, Jensen will likely earn an opportunity from Wisconsin at some point if he was not.

Hailing from Arrowhead High School, Jensen has early offers from Central Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska, Syracuse, and Virginia.

Eddie Tuerk - DE

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, the Badgers also offered Illinois defensive end, Eddie Tuerk. A four-star prospect with ideal measurables for a 3-4 defensive end, Tuerk's recruitment only continues to pick up steam.

Iowa is considered the early favorite in his recruitment, but perhaps Wisconsin can upend the Hawkeyes down the road.