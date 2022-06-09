Four-star QB Michael Van Buren talks offer from Wisconsin, upcoming visits

The Wisconsin Badgers are still looking for a quarterback commit in the 2023 recruiting class, but that hasn't stopped offensive coordinator Bobby Engram from aggressively looking for a signal caller in the 2024 class as well.

Just hours after offering 2024 four-star Dante Reno, Wisconsin's offensive coordinator went ahead and handed out a second quarterback offer on Wednesday night to Baltimore four-star Michael Van Buren.

At 6-feet tall, Van Buren's abilities as a thrower and runner make him one of the more exciting quarterback prospects in the 2024 class. Van Buren is great at extending plays by manipulating the pocket, and his athletic ability is evident in his sophomore highlights. The four-star prospect included a picture of Russell Wilson in his offer announcement, and the comp makes sense based on his developing skill set.

Last season he split time with 2022 three-star John Griffith, who signed with Bowling Green, but Van Buren will take over full-time as a junior at Saint Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Saint Francis routinely plays on national television and is one of the best high schools out East. A testament to his talents, Van Buren is already committed to playing in the Under Armor All-American Game.

While it is very early in the recruiting process, Van Buren already has a gaudy offer list that is sure to improve. With schools such as Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia also in pursuit of his commitment, the Badgers will need to get him on campus in the coming months to make a move in his recruitment.

For now, Van Buren told All Badgers that he has upcoming visits scheduled with Oklahoma this weekend and then a trip to Alabama over the weekend of June 17.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram has ties to Maryland from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, so it will be interesting to see if that could aid Wisconsin's chances. When asked about what stands out about the offer from the Badgers, Van Buren quickly identified Engram, "since he coached in the league, he knows what a pro offense should look like, which I feel is important in my recruitment. That is something that will help me develop and get me ready for the pros."

Engram had been in contact with Van Buren's coaches and had shown a high level of interest for a while before a "great" conversation on Wednesday that culminated with a scholarship offer.

Van Buren is the third quarterback to receive an offer in the 2024 recruiting class, joining CJ Carr and Dante Reno. Carr will announce his commitment later tonight, and while the Badgers are a finalist, most assume he will be off to Notre Dame or Michigan.

Overall, Van Buren is rated just ahead of Reno according to 247 Sports and Rivals, though both appear to be excellent high school prospects. Van Buren ranks as the No. 11 quarterback in the 2024 cycle by both services and is a consensus top-150 prospect.

You can check out his sophomore highlights below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.