Wisconsin offers '24 four-star quarterback Dante Reno

Outside of an offer out to five-star CJ Carr, who is likely to commit to Notre Dame or Michigan on Thursday evening, quarterback recruiting in the 2024 class had been relatively quiet for the Wisconsin Badgers recently.

That changed on Wednesday afternoon though, as the Badgers became the latest school to offer Massachusetts four-star Dante Reno.

The talented pro-style quarterback took to Twitter to announce the news after speaking with Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram.

Reno is 6-foot-1 and already has numerous suitors despite just recently wrapping up his sophomore year of high school. In addition to Wisconsin, Reno holds 20 scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

South Carolina is the perceived favorite at this time, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247 Sports and Futurecasts on Rivals in for the Gamecocks.

The son of Yale head football coach Tony Reno, Dante is a consensus four-star recruit and is widely recognized as a top-250 player for his grade. 247 Sports has him ranked as the No. 16 QB in the country, while Rivals has him at No. 15 overall.

While playing for The Loomis Chaffee School, a boarding school in Connecticut, Reno threw for over 2,500 yards, with a 66% completion percentage, and 27 total touchdowns last fall while leading his team to a Class A New England prep school championship.

Wisconsin does not yet commit the 2024 cycle, but Reno looks like the top quarterback target in the class going forward. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can get the talented passer on campus this summer or fall for an unofficial visit, as he appears to be one of the better quarterbacks in the country.

You can check out his sophomore highlights below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.