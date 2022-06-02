Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz

An official visit preview for South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who will be on campus the weekend of June 3.

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After covering five prospects over the past two days, we turn our attention to the lone signal-caller with an offer that will be on campus, Lincoln Kienholz. 

Previously covered visitors:

2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz celebrates winning the state championship and winning the MVP award (Credit: Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz celebrates winning a South Dakota state championship with his teammates. 

Name: Lincoln Kienholz

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

High School: T. F. Riggs High School 

Hometown: Pierre, South Dakota

Projected Position: Quarterback

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 40 QB; No. 1 in South Dakota for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars

Other scholarship offers: Arkansas State, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Pittsburgh, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Washington, Washingon State, Wyoming

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This will mark the first time that Lincoln Kienholz will be on campus, though assistant coach Bobby Engram saw him throw in person this spring. 

Primary recruiter: Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram is the primary recruiter for Kienholz. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four things to know:

  • Kienholz was a first-team all-state selection in football, basketball, and baseball this past year. 
  • Kienholz threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns as a runner last season. 
  • Kienholz recently released a top-4 of North Dakota State, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. 
  • Beyond his official visit to Madison this weekend, he will be in Wyoming (June 10), at North Dakota State (June 17), and wrap things up in Washington (June 24). 

Junior Film:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13245682/619cfd70066bcf07fc0708c0

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Pierre High School quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (Credit: Trent Singer / For the Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz

By Matt Belz26 seconds ago
Bucky Badger doing pushups during a Wisconsin football game.
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 2024 prospects Emiril Gant and Anelu Lafaele

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
Clearwater Catholic HS athlete Nate Johnson
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 cornerback Nate Johnson

By Matt Belz15 hours ago
2023 athlete Tackett Curtis (Credit: Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star OLB Tackett Curtis

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
Freshman NT Curt Neal.
Football

Wisconsin freshman defensive lineman Curt Neal medically cleared for the summer

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022
James Durand of Basha High School in Arizona (Credit: Justin Toumberlin/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL commit James Durand

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022
The Wisconsin flag waving at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall locks-in an official visit with Wisconsin

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022
Texas wing Gehrig Normand out of Birdville, Texas. (Credit: Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball offers '23 wing Gehrig Normand

By Matt BelzMay 31, 2022