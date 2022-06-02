Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After covering five prospects over the past two days, we turn our attention to the lone signal-caller with an offer that will be on campus, Lincoln Kienholz.

2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz celebrates winning a South Dakota state championship with his teammates. Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Name: Lincoln Kienholz

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

High School: T. F. Riggs High School

Hometown: Pierre, South Dakota

Projected Position: Quarterback

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 40 QB; No. 1 in South Dakota for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars

Other scholarship offers: Arkansas State, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Pittsburgh, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Washington, Washingon State, Wyoming

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This will mark the first time that Lincoln Kienholz will be on campus, though assistant coach Bobby Engram saw him throw in person this spring.

Primary recruiter: Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram is the primary recruiter for Kienholz.

Four things to know:

Kienholz was a first-team all-state selection in football, basketball, and baseball this past year.

Kienholz threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns as a runner last season.

Kienholz recently released a top-4 of North Dakota State, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Beyond his official visit to Madison this weekend, he will be in Wyoming (June 10), at North Dakota State (June 17), and wrap things up in Washington (June 24).

Junior Film:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13245682/619cfd70066bcf07fc0708c0

