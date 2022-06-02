Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz
This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.
After covering five prospects over the past two days, we turn our attention to the lone signal-caller with an offer that will be on campus, Lincoln Kienholz.
Name: Lincoln Kienholz
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
High School: T. F. Riggs High School
Hometown: Pierre, South Dakota
Projected Position: Quarterback
247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 40 QB; No. 1 in South Dakota for 2023
Rivals Rank: three-stars
Other scholarship offers: Arkansas State, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Pittsburgh, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Washington, Washingon State, Wyoming
Previous visits to Wisconsin: This will mark the first time that Lincoln Kienholz will be on campus, though assistant coach Bobby Engram saw him throw in person this spring.
Primary recruiter: Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram is the primary recruiter for Kienholz.
Four things to know:
- Kienholz was a first-team all-state selection in football, basketball, and baseball this past year.
- Kienholz threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns as a runner last season.
- Kienholz recently released a top-4 of North Dakota State, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
- Beyond his official visit to Madison this weekend, he will be in Wyoming (June 10), at North Dakota State (June 17), and wrap things up in Washington (June 24).
Junior Film:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13245682/619cfd70066bcf07fc0708c0
