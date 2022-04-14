Skip to main content

Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 wide receivers

A breakdown of where the Wisconsin Badgers stand at the wide receiver position in the 2023 recruiting class this spring.

With spring football in full swing and the coaching staff welcoming a plethora of 2023 and 2024 recruits to campus, the Wisconsin Badgers and their recruiting efforts are ramping up ahead of summer official visits.

With that in mind, over the next two weeks, we will look at three players to watch at each position group in the 2023 recruiting class as the Badgers look to close on some of their top targets under the direction of recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner.

New offers are bound to come out, and recruitments seem to change at the drop of a hat, but let's look at the wide receivers to know for the 2023 class at this time.

Previous 2023 position updates:

Kaleb Black

Wisconsin has made taller wide receivers a priority under Alvis Whitted, but the Badgers seem to be making some shorter slot receivers a priority in the 2023 class. 

One of the top possibilities is 5-foot-9 receiver Kaleb Black, out of Spring, Texas. 

Black made an unofficial visit to Madison back in early March, and the Badgers appear to be in a good position for the Texas speedster. He currently holds early offers from Arkansas State, Army, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana, Marshall, Navy, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa, and UTSA. 

Wisconsin is one of the top offers for Black as things currently stand, and we will see if the Badgers can lock down an official visit and lure him out of the South. 

Justin Marshall 

Wisconsin recruited Merrillville High School hard in the last cycle with nose tackle Kenneth Grant. 

The Badgers are back in the Indiana hotbed looking to land 6-foot wide receiver Justin Marshall. 

Rated as a three-star prospect according to both 247 Sports and Rivals, Marshall earned his first Power-5 offer from the Badgers back in December. 

Since the offer, Marshall's recruitment has heated up a bit. The Indiana native now holds offers from Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota, and Purdue, in addition to a handful of MAC schools. 

Marshall has visited Madison in the past, and he is another prospect where it could come down to summer official visits. 

Anthony Brown

The Badgers are also in on a number of other wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class, but former Minnesota commit Anthony Brown is one of the more intriguing names with a Wisconsin offer. 

Brown has a budding offer list since backing away from his commitment to the Gophers, but the Badgers have done well in Ohio when it comes to wide receivers. 

The competition for Brown's commitment is steep though. He currently holds scholarship offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Washington at the Power-5 level. 

Brown was on campus this spring for an unofficial visit in which he took in a basketball game, and the Badgers are in line to potentially get him on campus again this summer if everything goes as planned. 

