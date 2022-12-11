Wisconsin adds Davion Thomas of Racine (Wis.) as a preferred walk-on

With early signing day for college football just 10 days away, athletes from across the country are preparing to officially sign their letters of intent to college programs in the near future.

Just days removed from landing a preferred walk-on commitment from offensive lineman Peyton Lange out of Minnesota, the Wisconsin Badgers have secured another walk-on commitment on Sunday afternoon.

In-state athlete Davion Thomas of Saint Catherine's High School in Racine (Wis.) announced his commitment on social media to join Luke Fickell and the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

A great two-way player, Thomas was an All-State selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association at the small school level of Wisconsin high school football as both a wide receiver and defensive back.

Expected to begin his career as a wide receiver, Thomas put together back-to-back big years on offense for Saint Cat's, including 56 receptions for 857 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior per Wissports. A multi-year varsity contributor, Thomas finished his high school career with over 2,100 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns on offense. Also a standout defensive back, Thomas had 28 tackles and five interceptions this past season.

The Badgers have found success with in-state walk-ons in the past, and Thomas will look to become the latest success story at UW. With a track and basketball background, Thomas is a great athlete and a player that should come in and add depth to the wide receiver room under new assistant coach Mike Brown.

According to his HUDL profile, Thomas is 6-foot tall and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, with multiple scholarship opportunities at the DII level.

With Thomas' commitment, Wisconsin has seven known walk-ons in the 2023 recruiting class, while the Badgers have additional preferred walk-on offers out to several other in-state prospects, including a recent offer to Wynn Stang of Mukwonago.

The current list of walk-on commits expected to join the program are:

You can check out some highlights of Thomas in action below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.