Wynn Stang of Mukwonago (Wis.) earns a walk-on offer from Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers have a long history of success with walk-ons.

On the same day as UW picked up a walk-on commitment from 6-foot-9 offensive lineman Peyton Lange, the Badgers extended a new walk-on offer in the 2023 recruiting class to Wynn Stang of Mukwonago High School in Wisconsin.

One of the top players in the state this past season, Stang is a great athlete that could project to play either side of the ball at the next level. Also a standout lacrosse player, Stang was a First-Team All-State selection this year after rushing for 2,763 yards and scoring 42 touchdowns.

Averaging 8.4 yards per carry, Stang helped lead Mukwonago to the state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium. As a result, Stang was named the MaxPreps State Football Player of the Year in Wisconsin and also won the Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch Award given to the state's top senior running back.

The preferred walk-on offer to Stang comes just days after new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell stopped by the high school, and Stang is teammates with 2024 offensive lineman Nathan Roy who the Badgers have already offered a scholarship.

Stang is ranked as a two-star prospect by 247 Sports and is considered the No. 200 running back and No. 15 player in the state for his grade level by the recruiting service.

With the athleticism to potentially excel as a running back or defensive back in college, it will now be interesting to see if he stays in-state and accepts the opportunity to walk on at Wisconsin or pursues scholarship opportunities elsewhere. He also holds a preferred walk-on offer from Purdue at this time.

You can check out some senior highlights of Wynn Stang in action below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.