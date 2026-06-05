Wisconsin Basketball Lands Highest-Rated Recruit in Nearly a Decade With In-State Guard Jalen Brown

Wisconsin basketball has made most of its big-time splashes through the transfer portal and international recruiting in recent seasons.

But the Badgers just added a tantalizing high school talent that gives head coach Greg Gard and his staff a dynamic backcourt piece to build around for the future in 2027 four-star combo guard Jalen Brown from Wauwatosa West high school just west of Milwaukee. The commitment was first reported by 247Sports' Nick Osen.

Brown is Wisconsin's first pledge in the 2027 cycle after a robust 2026 class that featured three international players and two in-state prospects.

Brown is an enormous pickup for the Badgers, who don't typically land high school recruits of his caliber. He's a consensus four-star, the consensus No. 3 player in Wisconsin and the consensus No. 66 player in the entire country.

Brown boasts a dozen offers including California, Indiana, Nebraska, Georgetown and more. Sharif Chambliss, who lead this recruitment for the Badgers, maintained a strong relationship throughout and helped fend off later offers from Iowa and Minnesota, among others.

The basketball talent inside the Dairy State has skyrocketed in recent years, and Brown is part of a stacked 2027 class that features three or four additional blue-chip players, depending on which recruiting site you ask.

Still, you have to go back to 2017 when the Badgers signed a player ranked as high as Brown on 247Sports (Nate Reuvers, No. 56 nationally). With On3/Rivals, you have to go back even further to 2012, when the Badgers signed No. 10-ranked Sam Dekker.

Pop on the tape, and Brown absolutely looks the part. The 6-foot-4 guard is a natural scorer and plenty bouncy, but he really shines on the defensive end, where his effort and instincts are relentless. He could feasibly play both the one or two guard spot.

This is obviously a big-time addition for Wisconsin for lots of reasons, but as mentioned, Wisconsin has made a lot of its recruiting splashes — especially in the backcourt — via the transfer portal or international ranks.

The Badgers have done a nice job developing home-grown forward and center talent, but they've had to rely on the portal more when it comes to guards. You're hoping Brown can have a similar developmental path as Wisconsin's last big-time home-grown guard, John Blackwell. The difference? Blackwell was an unheralded three-star recruit, while Brown is already considered one of the best guards in the country.