Wisconsin earns a commitment from 2023 tight end Tucker Ashcraft

Fresh off of a huge recruiting day for the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday, with back-to-back commitments in the 2023 recruiting class from cornerback Jonas Duclona and safety Braedyn Moore, the Wisconsin coaching staff landed another player on Tuesday.

Seattle (Wash.) tight end Tucker Ashcraft took to Instagram to announce his pledge to Luke Fickell and the Badgers on Tuesday evening.

A three-star prospect from O'Dea High School, Ashcraft was previously committed to Colorado for nearly eight months, but recently reopened his recruitment on December 5.

Ashcraft's commitment to the Badgers comes just days after taking an official visit to Madison over the weekend, and he is now the third scholarship player to commit to Wisconsin since Luke Fickell took over as head coach and the No. 11 commit in the 2023 recruiting class for UW.

Ranked as the No. 20 player in the state of Washington and the No. 58 tight end in the country by 247 Sports, Ashcraft ultimately chose Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Air Force, Colorado, Idaho, Michigan State, and Washington State, as well as a number of FCS schools.

A 6-foot-5 tight end prospect, Ashcraft comes from an offense at O'Dea High School that runs the ball frequently, and he is a strong and capable blocker. As a junior, Ashcraft had five receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown as a receiving threat per Max Preps.

However, as a senior, this past season, Ashcraft showcased his ability to run and make plays in the passing game more frequently in addition to maintaining his presence as a blocker. As a result, Ashcraft was a First-Team All-Metro selection in Seattle and his stock across recruiting boards increased over the past month or so.

Ashcraft is the only tight end committed to Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class, and the fourth player joining the program as part of Early Signing Day on December 21 that plays offense. Expect the Badgers to remain active over the next week or two as Luke Fickell and company look to add more talent to the class, and it will now be interesting to see if the Badgers ride this wave of three commits into closing some other priority targets remaining.

Wisconsin is still after several wide receivers, and defensive tackle Jamel Howard, as well as linebacker Christian Alliegro were recently on campus for official visits as well over the weekend. Overall, the fact that the coaching staff was able to lockdown three important recruits shortly after their visits is a strong indication that the Badgers are in good hands on the recruiting trail going forward, but there is still plenty of work remaining both in recruiting and in the transfer portal before the bowl game on December 27.

You can check out Tucker Ashcraft's senior highlights below.

