2023 running back Jaquez Keyes decommits from Wisconsin

Ever since Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh made the decision to fire head coach Paul Chryst, monitoring the Wisconsin Badgers 2023 recruiting class has been in a state of flux.

The Badgers have seen multiple players opt to step away from their commitment to the program, given the uncertainty going forward and changes in philosophy.

With new head coach Luke Fickell officially in charge of the recruiting department, Wisconsin is vigorously looking to add to the class and potentially recoup some lost commitments.

On Monday night, the Badgers lost another 2023 pledge, as running back Jaquez Keyes chose to reopen his recruitment.

From Ironton High School in Ohio, Keyes originally committed to the Badgers in May after earning an offer from Wisconsin in the spring. A four-star prospect and the No. 20 running back in the country by Rivals, Keyes chose Wisconsin over offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Iowa, Kent State, Marshall, and Pittsburgh. Since his commitment, Keyes has also added scholarship offers from Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan.

Keyes is the sixth player in the 2023 class to reopen his recruitment since Paul Chryst was let go, joining wides receivers Trech Kekahuna and Collin Dixon, as well as defensive linemen Trey Pierce and Jamel Howard, and offensive lineman Christopher Terek.

According to MaxPreps, Keyes saw action in 15 games during his senior year and totaled a little over 1,000 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns out of the backfield. Defensively, Keyes tallied 51 total tackles and two sacks.

With Keyes reopening his recruitment, the Badgers now stand at eight total commits in the 2023 cycle and have just one running back prepared to sign in the class, Milwaukee standout Nate White who new head coach Luke Fickell personally visited on Friday. Fickell is preparing to have the commits and several important targets on campus this upcoming weekend for official visits, as Wisconsin looks to regain momentum before early signing day on December 21.

You can check out senior highlights of Keyes in action here.