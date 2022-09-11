Wisconsin offers in-state 2024 OL Nathan Roy of Mukwonago

With several top prospects on campus for Saturday's football game versus Washington State, the Wisconsin Badgers football recruiting department was busy this weekend.

One player that made the trip to Camp Randall Stadium was 2024 offensive lineman Nathan Roy of Mukwonago, Wisconsin.

After having a chance to take in the 17-14 loss, Roy spoke with offensive line coach Bob Bostad, earning a scholarship offer from the Badgers on Saturday.

The offer is Roy's fifth scholarship opportunity so far and his fourth Power-5 offer in September alone. In addition to Wisconsin, Roy has early offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Penn State.

So far this fall, Roy has taken visits to both Iowa State and Wisconsin for a game, and previously made summer trips to the Cyclones and Iowa.

Currently unranked by the major recruiting services, Roy stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 270 pounds as a junior at Mukwonago High School. However, he recently moved to Mukwonago after previously playing at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada.

Also a talented defensive end at the prep level, Roy is being recruited as an offensive lineman for Wisconsin. With a basketball background, he brings plus athleticism to his tackle position and has plenty of room to fill out his 6-foot-5 frame. In watching his film, Roy appears to be a strong and physical left tackle with an ability to move defenders as a run blocker. Given his size and run blocking ability, I believe Roy probably best projects to the interior in college.

Roy is the fourth player from the state of Wisconsin in the 2024 class to earn a scholarship offer from the Badgers. He joins the following in-state standouts:

RB Corey Smith (Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha)

OL Donovan Harbour (Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha)

OLB Sam Pilof (Middleton High School)

In addition to Harbour and Roy, Wisconsin has extended five other offensive line offers at the juncture, and several other in-state offensive linemen could earn an offer from the Badgers at some point.

It will be interesting to see how many offensive linemen Wisconsin attempts to bring in as part of the 2024 class. As things stand the Badgers have two linemen committed in the 2023 class in James Durand and Christopher Terek. Assuming Wisconsin stands pat with only two commits along the line in 2023, the 2024 class could be a much larger haul to add further talent to the offensive line for future seasons.

Wisconsin is still searching for its first commit in the 2024 cycle at this time.

You can check out some early season highlights of Roy in action below.

