Saint Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth will officially visit Wisconsin

While the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately in the 2023 recruiting class, picking up five commitments in a matter of weeks, the coaching staff is still searching for a tight end in the class.

Fortunately for the Badgers, they will have a chance to host one of their top overall targets at the position in a little over a week.

On Monday night, tight end Zach Ortwerth shared that he will take an official visit to Madison over the weekend of June 3-5.

A Saint Louis native, Ortwerth is a three-star prospect with additional offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia.

Wisconsin only offered Ortwerth earlier this month, so things appear to be moving quickly between the two sides, though Iowa is the perceived favorite by some at this time.

Working in favor of the Badgers is that Ortwerth's high school teammate, Chris Brooks Jr., is a 2022 signee for Wisconsin and has already been in his ear about teaming up in Madison.

Playing for Saint Louis University High School, Ortwerth had 20 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns on offense last season. He also added 76 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble as an outside linebacker. A high academic player, Ortwerth has a 3.8 GPA and was an Academic All-State honoree for his work in the classroom.

Ortwerth's full official visit schedule is as follows:

Wisconsin : June 3-5

: June 3-5 Minnesota : June 10-12

: June 10-12 Pittsburgh : June 16-18

: June 16-18 Iowa: June 24-26

Orthwerth's official visit to UW will mark a major opportunity for the Badgers to potentially shift his recruitment in their favor, as Wisconsin has had a lot of success with June officials in the past.

The weekend of June 3 is shaping up to be a monster three-day span for Wisconsin recruiting overall, as the Badgers have 10 official visitors currently scheduled to be on campus, headlined by Tackett Curtis.

You can check out Zach Ortwerth's junior highlights here.

We will have a full list and official visit weekend preview next week.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.