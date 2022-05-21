Wisconsin secures a commitment from Milwaukee running back Nate White

After sitting on only one commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for multiple months, the Wisconsin Badgers landed their fifth commitment in the past three weeks on Saturday night from in-state running back Nate White out of Milwaukee.

White picked up an offer from the Badgers back in early March and took multiple trips to Madison this spring, most recently on April 16 for a practice at the McClain Center.

Rated as a three-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, White chose to stay home and play for the Badgers over other offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and Western Michigan.

The top player in the state of Wisconsin, White ran for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns last season in only nine games at Rufus King High School. He is the only player from the state of Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class to hold a scholarship offer from the Badgers at this time.

Also a standout basketball and track athlete, White recently ran a 10.9 in the 100-meter dash this past spring.

White is 6-foot tall and around 170 pounds according to his HUDL film, and his junior highlights are impressive.

The first thing that jumps out from Nate White's film is his elusiveness in the open field. He can stick his foot in the ground and quickly change direction. The Milwaukee native uses his athletic ability to jump-cut through running lanes and by-pass defenders fairly effortlessly.

Reportedly running a 4.5 forty-yard dash, White is not limited to being a speed back. He shows a willingness to put his head down and run through defenders at times, as well as use a stiff arm to extend runs. White will need to add mass to his 170-pound frame, but he is a dynamic athlete that the Badgers could use on offense.

Assuming White signs with UW, the Badgers will have signed four scholarship running backs from inside the state of Wisconsin since 2019.

He joins three-star inside linebacker Tyler Jansey, offensive lineman James Durand, defensive back Justin Taylor, running back Jaquez Keyes, and defensive lineman Roderick Pierce as part of Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class.

White and Keyes likely wrap up running back recruiting for this cycle, and the two complement one another nicely. White is a shifty back that can also be used as a receiving threat out of the backfield, while Keyes is a more traditional power-back.

On the off-chance that the coaching staff wants to pursue a third tailback in the class, Dylan Edwards and JT Smith are the key prospects to watch. Edwards recently included Wisconsin in his top-10 list, while Smith has been on campus multiple times and the Badgers have a great relationship with his high school.

With Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo, and Brady Schipper entering their senior seasons, Wisconsin needed to add depth at the position in the 2023 class, and it appears that the staff has done so already.

It is early, but new running backs coach Al Johnson locking down two top targets before June has to be viewed as a huge success.

