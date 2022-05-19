Wisconsin locks in official visits with a four-star offensive lineman from Texas and a Florida three-star

After a string of recent commits, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff continues to work towards getting the rest of their top targets in the 2023 recruiting class on campus for official visits this summer.

On Wednesday, the Badgers secured two more official visitors for the month of June, with Ian Reed and Nate Johnson each dropping edits previewing their upcoming trips to Madison.

Let's start with Vandegrift High School offensive tackle Ian Reed.

The simple fact that Reed will use one of this five official visits to Wisconsin is a win for the Badgers. A four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Reed released a top-10 list on May 1 of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

In the end, Reed has narrowed his focus and will take his official visits as follows:

Tennessee on May 27

Clemson on June 3

Wisconsin on June 10

Oklahoma State on June 14

Texas on June 24

Credit to Al Johnson and Bob Bostad for keeping the Badgers in the hunt for the Austin, Texas native. At 6-foot-6, Reed is an extremely powerful player and moves well, making him a versatile lineman that could project to either guard or tackle at the next level.



There has not been any strong indication of where Reed is currently leaning in his recruitment, but given his final list, Wisconsin will need to roll out the red carpet and wow him to have a shot to win out.

You can watch his junior highlights here.

Wisconsin was also able to lock in an official visit with Clearwater, Florida athlete Nate Johnson.

A versatile playmaker that could project to play on either side of the ball at the next level, Johnson is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat on defense.

As things stand, the Badgers are one of the top choices for Johnson, who has also scheduled the full allotment of official visits for the month of June.

Here is a breakdown of where he will be heading based on his Twitter activity:

Wisconsin on June 3

Boston College on June 17

Washington State June 24

Johnson will likely head to Pittsburgh and Minnesota at some point during the month as well, though those dates have not yet been shared publicly by Johnson personally.

The three-star cornerback has decent size at 5-foot-11, and his receiving background gives him great ball skills in the back-end of the defense. Last fall Johnson recorded 48 receptions for over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense. He added three interceptions defensively at cornerback.

The Badgers have done remarkably well with Florida cornerbacks in the past. Maybe Johnson is next.

His junior highlights can be seen here.

