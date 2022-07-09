Wisconsin announces 11 inductees to UW Athletic Hall of Fame for 2022

Dating back to 1991, the Wisconsin Badgers athletic department annually adds a select collection of distinguished athletes, coaches, and special service individuals to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.

On Friday, the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department announced the 2022 UW Athletic Hall of Fame class, which features some of the most influential individuals in program history.

The 11-person group will formally be inducted into the Hall of Fame on September 9 as part of an annual recognition ceremony and highlighted at the home football game against Washington State on September 10.

Director of Athletics, Chris McIntosh, had this to say about this year's class, in a press release shared by the university:

“The UW Athletic Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors we can bestow upon our athletes, staff and supporters and this announcement is worthy of celebration. Having been a recipient of this honor myself, it was even more gratifying to make the calls and notify these individuals as the athletic director. These 11 represent the best of the Badgers and their contributions go far beyond their athletic successes. I’m thrilled for the inductees and their families.”

Without further ado, here is the 11-member Class of 2022, with a brief synopsis of each individual.

Laura Abbinante setting the ball to a teammate while with the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team. Courtesy of UW Athletics

Laura Abbinante

Sport : Volleyball

: Volleyball Years at UW: 1993-1996

A volleyball star at Wisconsin during the mid-1990s, Laura Abbinante was a second-team All-American as a senior and helped guide the Badgers to three NCAA Tournament appearances. She finished her time at UW as the school's all-time career assists leader and was just the second All-American in the history of Wisconsin volleyball.

Cheryl Bailey speaking at a University of Wisconsin-sponsored event during her time in the Athletic Department. Courtesy of UW Athletics

Cheryl Bailey

Role : Associate Athletic Director for Sports Administration

: Associate Athletic Director for Sports Administration Years at UW: 1990-2005

Cheryl Bailey led a number of important initiatives at Wisconsin during her time as an administrator in the Athletic Department. She was instrumental in the creation of the Office of Civil Rights and oversaw several high-profile events at UW.

Tight end Travis Beckum running with the ball after making a catch against Ohio State. Courtesy of UW Athletics

Travis Beckum

Sport : Football

: Football Years at UW: 2005-2008

Travis Beckum is one of the most productive tight ends in Wisconsin program history, recording back-to-back 900-yard seasons as a sophomore and junior and finishing with 11 touchdowns. Beckum was a consensus All-Big Ten selection as a junior in 2007, when he led the nation in receiving yards for a tight end. An injury derailed his senior season, but he is presently inside the top-5 for career receptions and receiving yards for the Badgers.

Beckum would go on to be a third-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2009 NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012.

Father Mike Burke walking on the sidelines of a Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium. Courtesy of UW Athletics

Monsignor Michael Burke

Special service recognition

"Father Mike" as he was widely known around the football program, Monsignor Michael Burke was a long-time counselor and supporter of the team. This year a scholarship that goes to a former walk-on was made in his name.

Women's hockey star Hilary Knight maneuvering down the ice with the puck against Minnesota. Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics

Hilary Knight

Sport : Women's hockey

: Women's hockey Years at UW: 2008-2012

One of the most prolific athletes in all of Wisconsin sports during the 2000s, Hilary Knight finished her career with the Badgers as the program's all-time leading scorer with 262 points and 143 goals. She led the team to a pair of NCAA National Championship victories in 2009 and 2011 before following that up by winning four Olympic medals with Team USA.

Jim Lemon addressing the golf ball on an approach shot while with the Wisconsin Badgers. Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics

Jim Lemon

Sport : Men's golf

: Men's golf Years at UW: 1998-2001

A team captain with the Badgers all four years, Jim Lemon would go on to compete in the PGA Tour of Canada for over a decade after his time at Wisconsin.

A headshot of Wisconsin track and field standout Eric Palmer during her time with the Badgers. Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics

Erica Palmer

Sport : Women's cross country/track & field

: Women's cross country/track & field Years at UW: 1998-2001

Palmer's dominance in women's cross country, as well as track and field, led her to be named the 1999-2000 Wisconsin Female Athlete of the Year while with the Badgers. A four-year contributor, Palmer was a two-time Big Ten Cross Country Athlete of the Year and a four-time All-American. She helped guide Wisconsin to three Big Ten titles and was a Cross Country Champion in 1999.

Gary Suter playing with the Wisconsin Badgers as part of the 1977 NCAA Championship team. Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics

Gary Suter

Sport : Men's hockey

: Men's hockey Years at UW: 1983-1985

A key part of the Wisconsin Badgers 1977 NCAA Championship team, Gary Suter went on to win a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989.

A long-time defenseman, Suter was a five-time NHL All-Star, the 1986 Rookie of the Year, and also represented the United States in two Olympics.

Wisconsin point guard Jordan Taylor shooting a free throw while with the Wisconsin Badgers. Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics

Jordan Taylor

Sport : Men's basketball

: Men's basketball Years at UW: 2009-2012

One of the best point guards in the history of the men's basketball program, Jordan Taylor, was a two-time All-American while with the Badgers. A tremendous scorer and defender, Taylor also set an NCAA record for career assist-to-turnover ratio at over 3-to-1.

Taylor was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2011 and 2012. As a junior, he led the team with over 18 points per game and was only the eighth player in Big Ten history with 1,500 points, 400 rebounds, and 450 assists.

A 2011 Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection, Taylor still ranks inside Wisconsin's top-10 scorers, and he finished his career with the second-most assists in program history.

Reggie Torian running the 110-meter high hurdles with the Wisconsin Badgers. Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics

Reggie Torian

Sport : Men's track & field, football

: Men's track & field, football Years at UW: 1994-1997

Reggie Torian was the NCAA Outdoor Champion in the 110-meter high hurdles as a senior and a three-time Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Torian was a 5-time All-American and nine-time Big Ten Champion.

In addition to his career as a hurdler, Torian was a member of the 1994 Rose Rose Bowl team under Barry Alvarez.

Carl Silvestri played running back and defensive back for the Wisconsin Badgers. Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics

Carl Silvestri

Sport : Football

: Football Years at UW: 1962-1964

A two-way starter for the Wisconsin football team in the early 1960s, Carl Silvestri led the Badgers team in both rushing and interceptions in 1964. A standout running back and defensive back, he was voted as the team MVP during his senior year and would go on to play defensive back in the NFL for multiple years.

