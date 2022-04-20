Wisconsin athletes Lauren Barnes and Brad Davison are Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients

The University of Wisconsin athletic department held The Buckinghams, an annual celebration that highlights the contributions of student-athletes across the university, on Tuesday night.

While various athletes across each sport were honored as part of the event, Lauren Barnes of the volleyball team and Brad Davison of the men's basketball team earned the top honors of the night.

Barnes and Davison were Wisconsin's recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

One male and one female student-athlete receive the award per Big Ten institution, given to individuals who have "attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work."

The Big Ten Medal of Honor is handed out to graduating seniors on the basis of academic and athletic excellence, something that both Barnes and Davison have in common.

A senior libero on the National Championship Volleyball team, Lauren Barnes is set to graduate with a master's degree in business analytics this May and is a two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) second-team All-American.

Known primarily for her efforts on the defensive end of the volleyball court, Barnes was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection during her career.

She is the second-straight volleyball player to take home the Medal of Honor, joining Sidney Hilley, who was last year's recipient.

Senior guard Brad Davison of the men's basketball team was the other recipient from Wisconsin.

Davison was recently named a 2021-22 Senior CLASS First-Team All-American and is Wisconsin's all-time leader in three-pointers made, with 300 for his career.

A five-year starter for the Badgers, Davison helped guide the basketball team to a share of two Big Ten regular-season conference championships during his time in Madison, and he is on track to graduate with a master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis this spring.

Like Barnes, Davison is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree for his work in the classroom, though he will likely be remembered by many for his gritty play on the hardwood.

Congratulations to Lauren and Brad for this prestigious award. Both are incredibly deserving.

Additionally, congratulations to all award winners from Tuesday's awards ceremony.

