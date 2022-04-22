Skip to main content

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh releases a statement on men's hockey coach Tony Granato

Men's hockey coach Tony Granato will remain with the team in 2022.

The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team struggled mightily last year. The Badgers finished with a 10-24-3 overall record for the season and won only six Big Ten games after winning the conference the year prior. 

After associate head coach Mark Strobel resigned earlier this week, many folks around Madison thought that head coach Tony Granato could be next to move on after the poor showing a year ago. 

On Friday, Wisconsin Director of Athletics Christ McIntosh released a statement of support for Granato for at least the 2022-2023 season:

It appears as though Granato and McIntosh are on the same page that the Badgers need to be better next season. 

